Sport

DAVID ISAACSON IN PARIS | Mon dieu! ... friendly Parisians as Games approach

25 July 2024 - 10:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Italy's team train at the Paris 2024 Olympics beach volleyball court, the Eiffel Tower Stadium, in Paris on Wednesday.
Italy's team train at the Paris 2024 Olympics beach volleyball court, the Eiffel Tower Stadium, in Paris on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki

I’ve been in Paris for four days now and I haven’t caught sight of the Eiffel Tower yet, but I’ve seen another side of this city almost as impressive — friendly Parisians.

The citizenry appear to have adopted the Olympics and are welcoming visitors into their city.

OK, it’s not all tea parties and cake for everyone. One local, a former South African, told me about a colleague of hers who was told to vacate her apartment recently on the pretext that the landlord’s relative needed it in a rush.

The suspicion was that they wanted to put it up on Airbnb to make a few extra bucks during the Olympics and maybe even the Paralympics.

The karma return is that the uptake on Airbnb has not been as high as expected.

The locals who have chosen to stick around for the Games — many have apparently fled, fearing disruptions to their usual transport routes — are enjoying the high levels of visible policing, a normally rare sight.

“Every five minutes I see policemen,” said Annan, one of the smiling faces of the City of Light I’ve encountered.

Seeing I was struggling to negotiate the public transport system, which can get overwhelming at times, Annan accompanied me on a couple of lines to get me to the final train I needed to get home.

This type of hospitality was a far cry from when I came here as a teenage tourist on a family holiday. The moment we asked for help we were practically spat at. 

And there was one memorable waiter who gave us an impromptu elocution lesson on English pronunciation.

He hadn’t battled to understand us the whole meal until my mother asked for some milk to put into her after-dinner coffee.

This was suddenly too much for him; she might as well have been speaking gibberish.

Eventually my mom mimicked pouring milk into the black coffee in front of her, repeating her verbal request for milk.

“Aha,” the waiter said, as if a giant light bulb had gone off in his head. “Meelk,” he roared at her, clearly blaming her for his confusion. 

And he wasn’t done either. He then marched off to the kitchen, shouting loudly to no one in particular and punctuating each word with angry hand movements: “Milk? Milk? Meelk! Meelk!”

We couldn’t escape Paris fast enough.

A little more than four decades had passed when I landed here at the weekend, admittedly with a level of apprehension.

But attitudes have changed.

Top sports psychologist joins Team SA in Paris to give athletes mental edge

An internationally respected sports psychologist is in Paris to give some Team South Africa athletes the mental edge at the 2024 Olympics.
Sport
2 hours ago

I’m reliant on a transport app that shows me what trains and buses I need to catch to get from one point to the next, but even so, navigating between lines and modes of transport can be confusing.

Some passers-by stop to help off their own bat, and when I approach people for assistance, they make the effort smilingly.

My Airbnb apartment is in a rustic hotel that seems so far out of Paris it might possibly be in a different time zone, but when paying in rand, beggars can’t be choosers.

When I went to the restaurant for supper on my first night the patrons were friendly, including a thickset husky-like dog which licked my hand endlessly.

Then a drunk guy tried talking to me, and another, realising I couldn’t speak French, explained the menu to me so I could order.

After I told them I was from Afrique du Sud, Drunk Guy started singing Scatterlings of Africa, admittedly a little off key.

I like this new version of the French capital.

Vive la Paris.

READ MORE

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘It’s not easy to be defending Olympic champion,’ says Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith on Wednesday admitted being the defending Olympic 200m breaststroke champion has its challenges but she is dealing with them.
Sport
20 hours ago

Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot in Tatjana Smith’s shadow

Kaylene Corbett has a unique claim in South African sports history, being the only swimmer — if not all-round competitor — to make an Olympic final ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Snyman has harsh words with Blitzboks, says must play as 'collective'

The Olympic flame has yet to be lit but the Blitzboks’ hopes of a medal were all but extinguished as they lost their opening two matches of Paris ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Unimpressive Blitzboks go down to Ireland in Paris Olympics opener

The Blitzboks looked a far cry from Olympic medallists as they went down 5-10 to Ireland in their opening match of the Paris Games at Stade de France ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Tour champion Pogacar ruled out of Paris Olympics road race

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after an exhausting three-week stage race, the Slovenian Olympic ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  3. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  4. Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway Soccer
  5. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate