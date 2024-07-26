Sport

France and NBA pledge to promote sustainable development goals in sport

26 July 2024 - 06:54 By Elizabeth Pineau
French President Emmanuel Macron says 'there is no room for hatred in sport'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

The French government and the US National Basketball Association (NBA) announced commitments on Thursday to make sport meet sustainable development goals, including by limiting its impact on the climate and by being as socially inclusive as possible.

The commitments came as French President Emmanuel Macron hosted world leaders and International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Paris a day before the Olympic Games' formal opening ceremony.

"There is no room for hate in sport," said Macron.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said the NBA would work with the French Development Agency (AFD) and other partners around the world to build 1,000 basketball courts in Africa over the next decade.

Macron said the AFD would invest €500 (R9.9bn) to make sport meet the sustainable development goals.

Macron was holding a whirlwind round of political and corporate meetings ahead of the Olympics' opening ceremony on Friday.

Reuters

