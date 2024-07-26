Sport

IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

26 July 2024 - 22:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Athletes of South Africa, Afghanistan and Montenegro aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.
Athletes of South Africa, Afghanistan and Montenegro aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.
Image: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers recreated some of the sports to be showcased in the Games on floating platforms.

It is the first time that an opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium, adding to the headaches for a vast security operation, just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France.

A giant plume of blue, white and red smoke, resembling the French flag, was sent high above a bridge over the Seine and a winged man played accordion, as part of a show that included many postcard-like depictions of France, including a huge cancan line performed by Moulin Rouge dancers on the banks.

Reuters

READ MORE:

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 | What you need to know right now

Saboteurs attacked France's train lines on Friday hours before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin. Here's what you need to know about the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 27

The schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Sport
17 hours ago

Top sports psychologist joins Team SA in Paris to give athletes mental edge

An internationally respected sports psychologist is in Paris to give some Team South Africa athletes the mental edge at the 2024 Olympics.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde to share Olympic ceremony with sister, but what about the relay? Sport
  2. Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends Soccer
  3. POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership? Soccer
  4. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer
  5. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil kit for 2024-25 season at glitzy function Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center