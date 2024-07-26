Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 27

26 July 2024 - 07:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Selvyn Davids, scoring the Blitzboks' first try against New Zealand in their Paris Olympic quarterfinal at Stade de France on Thursday, will return to action in the semifinals on Saturday.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27:

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual dressage (9.30am).

Rowing

Paige Badenhorst — single scull heats (10.12am).

Judo

Geronay Whitebooi v Jacqueline Solis (Guatemala) — 48kg (10am - fifth on mat; second session 4pm to 7pm).

Swimming

Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly heats, 11am; semifinals from 8.30pm).

Skateboarding

Brandon Valjalo — street prelims (noon; final 5pm).

Hockey

Men: Netherlands v South Africa (12.45pm).

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Ga Eun Kim (Korea) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).

Rugby sevens

Men’s semifinals: Blitzboks v France (3.30pm); bronze medal (7pm), gold medal (7.45pm).

Surfing (in Tahiti)

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 1 (7pm).

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 1 (11.48pm).

South Africa at the Olympics by numbers

Team SA will be gunning for medals in Paris.
Sport
1 hour ago

What are the changes to the sports programme at Paris 2024 Olympics?

OLYMPICS-2024/:Olympics-What are the changes to the sports programme at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
Sport
18 hours ago

South African police head to the Paris Olympics

A team of 15 South African police officers are en route to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
News
1 day ago
