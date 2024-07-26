Celine Dion made a comeback to the live stage on Friday singing Edith Piaf's classic L'Hymne A l'Amour to close the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
The 56-year-old singer said in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms.
The syndrome causes muscle rigidity and increased sensitivity to sound, touch and emotional stimuli that can trigger spasms. The condition led the multiple Grammy winner to cancel all of her tour dates for 2023 and 2024.
The Canadian singer, who started her career singing in French, has not performed live since March 2020, when she appeared in New Jersey.
Dion, best known for the Titanic movie theme song My Heart Will Go On, was first spotted in Paris on Tuesday, triggering speculation that she would be part of Friday's extravaganza.
OLYMPICS | Celine Dion makes return to live stage in Paris opening ceremony
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images
