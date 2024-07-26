Sport

OLYMPICS | Celine Dion makes return to live stage in Paris opening ceremony

26 July 2024 - 23:58 By Julien Pretot
Canadian Singer Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower as the conclusion of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Celine Dion made a comeback to the live stage on Friday singing Edith Piaf's classic L'Hymne A l'Amour to close the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The 56-year-old singer said in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms.

The syndrome causes muscle rigidity and increased sensitivity to sound, touch and emotional stimuli that can trigger spasms. The condition led the multiple Grammy winner to cancel all of her tour dates for 2023 and 2024.

The Canadian singer, who started her career singing in French, has not performed live since March 2020, when she appeared in New Jersey.

Dion, best known for the Titanic movie theme song My Heart Will Go On, was first spotted in Paris on Tuesday, triggering speculation that she would be part of Friday's extravaganza.

Reuters

READ MORE:

OLYMPICS | Lady Gaga brings cabaret to Paris opening ceremony on the Seine

A fleet of barges took athletes on a 6km-stretch of the river, alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as Lady Gaga, surrounded ...
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers ...
2 hours ago

A parade on the Seine, Lady Gaga and rain mark start of Olympic Games

Lady Gaga sang a French cabaret song near Notre-Dame cathedral, athletes were cheered by the crowd along the Seine in the pouring rain and dancers ...
3 hours ago

Rain, security checks fail to dampen cheer at Olympics opener

Olympics fever has been slow to build in Paris where local residents have complained about street closures in the heart of the city and local ...
4 hours ago
