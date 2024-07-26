PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 | What you need to know right now

Saboteurs attacked France's train lines on Friday hours before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin.
However the opening ceremony is still set to go ahead as planned at 1730 GMT with a flotilla of barges to carry athletes and performers along the River Seine past Paris' major landmarks.
Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Friday.
RAILWAYS ATTACKED
Saboteurs struck France's TGV high-speed train network in a series of predawn attacks across the country, causing travel chaos and exposing security gaps ahead of the opening ceremony.
Rail operator SNCF estimated the disruption affected more than 800,000 customers, while Eurostar's high-speed services linking London and Paris were forced onto slower lines.
RAIN ON THE PARADE?
Weather forecasters predicted heavy rain showers during the Olympics opening ceremony, with one meteorologist even calling it a “disaster” for the unprecedented open-air ceremony in the heart of Paris.
The media and spectators arriving early for the event were seen sheltering under plastic sheets.
STAR GAZING
Organisers have held off saying which global stars will perform at the opening ceremony, though several have already been seen in Paris ahead of the event.
Rapper Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic flame through a Parisian suburb on Friday morning, while musician and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharell Williams was an unexpected torch bearer later in the day.
Singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have both been spotted in the city, triggering rumours they will be performing later on Friday.
SPYING SCANDAL
Canada's women soccer chief Bev Priestman was sent home from the Games on Thursday after the Canadian squad was accused of spying on rivals New Zealand by flying a drone over their training session.
Her departure came hours after Canada beat the Kiwis 2-1. Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said on Friday that Priestman was likely aware of the drone use, and Canadian sports network TSN cited sources saying the team had used drones to spy on opponents before these Games.
Priestman has apologised and said the buck stopped with her.
AILING TENNIS STARS
Women's third seed Elena Rybakina has become the latest big name to pull out of the Olympics tennis.
The big-serving 25-year-old Kazakh said she had contracted acute bronchitis.
On Wednesday, men's world number one and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy had to withdraw from the singles and doubles because of illness, while exciting Danish youngster Holger Rune also pulled out on Wednesday with a wrist injury.
Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, who was runner-up in the singles in Tokyo three years ago, withdrew on Monday because of injury, as did Poland's Hubert Hurkacz because of a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon.
Reuters
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 | What you need to know right now
Image: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki
Saboteurs attacked France's train lines on Friday hours before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin.
However the opening ceremony is still set to go ahead as planned at 1730 GMT with a flotilla of barges to carry athletes and performers along the River Seine past Paris' major landmarks.
Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Friday.
RAILWAYS ATTACKED
Saboteurs struck France's TGV high-speed train network in a series of predawn attacks across the country, causing travel chaos and exposing security gaps ahead of the opening ceremony.
Rail operator SNCF estimated the disruption affected more than 800,000 customers, while Eurostar's high-speed services linking London and Paris were forced onto slower lines.
RAIN ON THE PARADE?
Weather forecasters predicted heavy rain showers during the Olympics opening ceremony, with one meteorologist even calling it a “disaster” for the unprecedented open-air ceremony in the heart of Paris.
The media and spectators arriving early for the event were seen sheltering under plastic sheets.
STAR GAZING
Organisers have held off saying which global stars will perform at the opening ceremony, though several have already been seen in Paris ahead of the event.
Rapper Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic flame through a Parisian suburb on Friday morning, while musician and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharell Williams was an unexpected torch bearer later in the day.
Singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have both been spotted in the city, triggering rumours they will be performing later on Friday.
SPYING SCANDAL
Canada's women soccer chief Bev Priestman was sent home from the Games on Thursday after the Canadian squad was accused of spying on rivals New Zealand by flying a drone over their training session.
Her departure came hours after Canada beat the Kiwis 2-1. Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said on Friday that Priestman was likely aware of the drone use, and Canadian sports network TSN cited sources saying the team had used drones to spy on opponents before these Games.
Priestman has apologised and said the buck stopped with her.
AILING TENNIS STARS
Women's third seed Elena Rybakina has become the latest big name to pull out of the Olympics tennis.
The big-serving 25-year-old Kazakh said she had contracted acute bronchitis.
On Wednesday, men's world number one and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy had to withdraw from the singles and doubles because of illness, while exciting Danish youngster Holger Rune also pulled out on Wednesday with a wrist injury.
Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, who was runner-up in the singles in Tokyo three years ago, withdrew on Monday because of injury, as did Poland's Hubert Hurkacz because of a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Blitzboks shock New Zealand to storm into Olympics sevens semis
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 27
Top sports psychologist joins Team SA in Paris to give athletes mental edge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos