Olympic Blasts!: July 28

1962 — Race-walker Marie van Tonder sets an unofficial world best in the women’s 20km event on the road, clocking 1 hr 57 min 35 sec in Cape Town. Her mark was not ratified.
1979 — Alison Sheard birdies the last two holes of the Southport and Ainsadle course to score a three-stroke victory at the British women’s Open golf championship. The 27-year-old — who had turned professional just two months earlier — pocketed R5,850. Her final round score of level-par 72 included four birdies and an eagle. The tournament had yet to receive major status.
2005 — Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling reach the same podium at the world championships as they finish second and third in the 100m freestyle in Montreal. Italy’s Filippo Magnini won in a 48.12sec championship record, with Schoeman clocking 48.28 and Neethling 48.34. It was the first time two South Africans made the same podium at a world swimming championships. The previous year they had finished second and fourth at the Athens Olympics.
2019 — US-based student Zane Waddell stuns the field as he wins the 50m backstroke at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, clocking 24.43 sec to to edge the Russian duo of Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov.
2023 — Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker wins her second medal of the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, taking the 200m breaststroke gold in 2 min 20.80 sec ahead of American Kate Douglass in 2:21.23 and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands in 2:21.63. Schoenmaker’s 100m breaststroke silver was South Africa’s only other medal of the gala.
