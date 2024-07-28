Sport

Games history

Olympic Blasts!: July 28

Today in Olympic history: July 28

28 July 2024 - 00:44
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SA's Ryk Neethling and Roland Schoeman finish third and second respectively in the 100m freestyle behind Italy's Filippo Magnini at the 2005 world championships in Montreal.
FREESTYLING SA's Ryk Neethling and Roland Schoeman finish third and second respectively in the 100m freestyle behind Italy's Filippo Magnini at the 2005 world championships in Montreal.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

1962 — Race-walker Marie van Tonder sets an unofficial world best in the women’s 20km event on the road, clocking 1 hr 57 min 35 sec in Cape Town. Her mark was not ratified.

1979 — Alison Sheard birdies the last two holes of the Southport and Ainsadle course to score a three-stroke victory at the British women’s Open golf championship. The 27-year-old — who had turned professional just two months earlier — pocketed R5,850. Her final round score of level-par 72 included four birdies and an eagle. The tournament had yet to receive major status. 

2005 — Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling reach the same podium at the world championships as they finish second and third in the 100m freestyle in Montreal. Italy’s Filippo Magnini won in a 48.12sec championship record, with Schoeman clocking 48.28 and Neethling 48.34. It was the first time two South Africans made the same podium at a world swimming championships. The previous year they had finished second and fourth at the Athens Olympics.

2019 — US-based student Zane Waddell stuns the field as he wins the 50m backstroke at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, clocking 24.43 sec to to edge the Russian duo of Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov.

2023 — Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker wins her second medal of the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, taking the 200m breaststroke gold in 2 min 20.80 sec ahead of American Kate Douglass in 2:21.23 and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands in 2:21.63. Schoenmaker’s 100m breaststroke silver was South Africa’s only other medal of the gala.

READ MORE:

Olympic Blasts!: Cameron van der Burgh wins bronze in Rome, winning gold in London 3 years later

Today in Olympic history: July 27
Sport
16 hours ago

Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos makes 200m butterfly podium at his fourth consecutive world champs

Today in Olympic history: July 24
Sport
4 days ago

Olympic Blasts!: Penny Heyns wins two gold medals in Atlanta

Today in Olympic history: July 23
Sport
5 days ago

Olympic Blasts!: 1980 Olympics in Moscow boycotted over Soviet invasion of Afghanistan

Today in Olympic history: July 19
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends Soccer
  2. IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony Sport
  3. South Africa at the Olympics by numbers Sport
  4. POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership? Soccer
  5. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center