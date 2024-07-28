Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on Monday July 29

28 July 2024 - 22:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Alan Hatherly in action at the world championships in Glasgow last year.
Image: Piotr Staron/Getty Images

South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29:

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual jumping qualifier and final (11am)

Rugby sevens

Women: Great Britain v South Africa (2pm) + quarterfinals/placings

Cycling

Alan Hatherly — men’s cross country (2.10pm)

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm)

Hockey

Women: South Africa v Argentina (5.30pm)

Surfing

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 3 (7pm)

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 3 (11.48pm)

Swimming

Finals

Pieter Coetzé — 100m backstroke final (9.19pm)

Tatjana Smith — 100m breaststroke final (9.25pm)

