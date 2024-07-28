Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on Monday July 29
28 July 2024 - 22:47
South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29:
Equestrian
Alex Peternell — eventing individual jumping qualifier and final (11am)
Rugby sevens
Women: Great Britain v South Africa (2pm) + quarterfinals/placings
Cycling
Alan Hatherly — men’s cross country (2.10pm)
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm)
Hockey
Women: South Africa v Argentina (5.30pm)
Surfing
Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 3 (7pm)
Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 3 (11.48pm)
Swimming
Finals
Pieter Coetzé — 100m backstroke final (9.19pm)
Tatjana Smith — 100m breaststroke final (9.25pm)
