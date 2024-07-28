Simone Biles makes long-awaited Olympic return in Paris

A radiant Simone Biles made her long-awaited Olympic return at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, drawing boisterous cheering and clapping from an ecstatic, star-studded crowd in the French capital.

The most decorated gymnast in history is returning for her third Olympics after suffering from the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games, a term used by gymnasts to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness they can experience when doing high-difficulty elements.