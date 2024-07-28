Sport

Simone Biles makes long-awaited Olympic return in Paris

28 July 2024 - 13:05 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Simone Biles of Team US competes on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Sunday.
Simone Biles of Team US competes on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Sunday.
Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A radiant Simone Biles made her long-awaited Olympic return at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, drawing boisterous cheering and clapping from an ecstatic, star-studded crowd in the French capital.

The most decorated gymnast in history is returning for her third Olympics after suffering from the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games, a term used by gymnasts to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness they can experience when doing high-difficulty elements.

Biles withdrew from the team finals in Tokyo, raising questions about whether she would ever set foot in an Olympic arena again.

But after a two-year hiatus and with the help of her teammates and a therapist, she made a glorious return in Paris that reinforced her status of one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

The 27-year-old Biles began the competition on the balance beam, arguably the most difficult apparatus to start on, receiving a competition-leading 14.733 points. Biles, wearing a shimmering leotard featuring thousands of Swarovski crystals, smiled and exhaled as she looked up to the scoreboard after her first of four apparatus events.

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Tom Cruise and Anna Wintour were in the crowd to witness Biles' return.

“I think she just competes by herself,” British gymnast Ruby Evans said. “We've never had anyone like her before and I don't think we ever will, ever again.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after bagging rare double

Blitzboks veteran Rosko Specman, the first South African in 104 years to win a second Olympic medal after an eight-year gap, said his Paris 2024 ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 28

Schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday: Day 2
Sport
16 hours ago

Blitzboks win Olympic bronze beating Australia 26-19 in Paris

The Blitzboks will have to wait until Saturday evening to try win South Africa’s first medal of the Paris Olympics after losing 5-19 to France in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spain’s Olympics ‘Nadalcaraz’ dream team take Roland Garros by storm

Rafa Nadal returned to his favourite stomping ground with young sidekick Carlos Alcaraz as Spain's new dream team took their first stride on the road ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chad homesick but poised for podium performances in Paris

It may be Chad Le Clos's fourth Olympics, but that doesn’t mean it’s not as exciting as his first.
Sport
16 hours ago

Adriaan Wildschutt plans to compete with the best in 10,000m

Adriaan Wildschutt has planned his assault on the Olympic 10,000m race at the Paris Olympics with the same analytical precision he needed to obtain ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Prudence Sekgodiso primed for crazy Olympic race

Prudence Sekgodiso is planning to run like “a crazy person” in the women’s 800m semifinals at the Paris Olympics where she is relishing the prospect ...
Sport
16 hours ago

IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends Soccer
  2. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 28 Sport
  3. Blitzboks win Olympic bronze beating Australia 26-19 in Paris Sport
  4. Olympic Blasts: Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling reach the same podium Sport
  5. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...