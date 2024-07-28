Spain’s Olympics ‘Nadalcaraz’ dream team take Roland Garros by storm

Rafa Nadal returned to his favourite stamping ground with young sidekick Carlos Alcaraz as Spain's new dream team took their first stride on the road to Olympic gold on Saturday.

The 38-year-old king of Roland Garros and the new 21-year-old prince of men's tennis, were roared on by a packed Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during a 7-6(4) 6-4 defeat of sixth-seeded Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Alcaraz had played earlier, beating Lebanon's Hady Habib 6-3 6-1 in the singles on a rain-hit opening day of Olympics tennis in which only a handful of matches were completed.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic thrashed Australian alternate Matthew Ebden 6-0 6-1 after women's favourite Iga Swiatek of Poland launched her bid for gold with a scrappy 6-2 7-5 win against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

But the day's headline act was always going to be the opening chapter of the 'Nadalcaraz' story which will surely etch itself into the Parisian red clay over the coming days.

It was the first time 14-time French Open champion Nadal and Alcaraz, winner of four Grand Slams including this year's French Open and Wimbledon, had played together in competition.