Tests carried out in the Seine on Saturday “revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” organisers Paris 2024 said in a statement.
“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on July 26-27.”
Organisers said that, given the forecast for sunshine and higher temperatures over the next 48 hours, they were “confident” water quality would improve again before the triathlon events begin on Tuesday with the men's race.
World Triathlon meets with Paris city authorities at 4am each morning ahead of triathlon training or competition events to analyse the latest water test results and decide whether the Seine is clean enough for athletes to swim.
The running and cycling course familiarisation sessions were going ahead as planned on Sunday.
In May, the city unveiled a new 46,000 cubic metre storage basin meant to contain rainwater and waste water to reduce pollution levels in the river.
Reuters
Swimming training session cancelled as rain lifts Seine pollution levels
Image: JOEL SAGET/Pool via REUTERS
The Olympics' triathlon swimming training session scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled after recent heavy rain in Paris affected pollution levels in the Seine, organisers said in a statement.
A lot is riding on Olympic triathletes being cleared to swim in Paris' central waterway when the competition kicks off on Tuesday, with France investing €1.4bn (almost R27.8bn) in new wastewater infrastructure to cut sewage levels and make the river swimmable for residents as a key legacy of the Games.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine on July 17 to try to convince doubters that the water will be clean enough for athletes to compete in the river, as they did during the 1900 Olympics.
“We have had some rainfall but everything that has been put in place has worked, it prevents overflows from occurring so I think we will reach a satisfying quality of the water very soon, but it will depend on the weather forecast as well,” Pierre Rabadan, the city's deputy mayor for sports, told a press conference on Sunday.
IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony
Tests carried out in the Seine on Saturday “revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” organisers Paris 2024 said in a statement.
“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on July 26-27.”
Organisers said that, given the forecast for sunshine and higher temperatures over the next 48 hours, they were “confident” water quality would improve again before the triathlon events begin on Tuesday with the men's race.
World Triathlon meets with Paris city authorities at 4am each morning ahead of triathlon training or competition events to analyse the latest water test results and decide whether the Seine is clean enough for athletes to swim.
The running and cycling course familiarisation sessions were going ahead as planned on Sunday.
In May, the city unveiled a new 46,000 cubic metre storage basin meant to contain rainwater and waste water to reduce pollution levels in the river.
Reuters
READ MORE
South Africa at the Olympics by numbers
Dark horse status in Paris gives ‘me a lot of power’ — Henri Schoeman
Simone Biles makes long-awaited Olympic return in Paris
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos