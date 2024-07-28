Titmus gets Australia off to a golden start in swimming in Paris

Ariarne Titmus got Australia's women off to a golden start by winning a race of record breakers on a rocking opening night of the Paris Olympic swimming meet at the La Defense Arena on Saturday.

The Dolphins added another gold in the 4x100 metres freestyle relay, with Australia also taking two silvers from the four finals and with their reputation as a powerhouse of the pool as bright as ever.

Titmus set the tone by defending her 400 metres freestyle title in a huge battle with Canada's Summer McIntosh and American great Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky, gold medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and silver in Tokyo in 2021, had to settle for bronze as 17-year-old sensation McIntosh secured the silver and her first Olympic medal.

The race had been compared to the epic men's 200 freestyle “Race of the Century” showdown between American Michael Phelps, Australian Ian Thorpe and Dutch giant Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2004.

The crowd were up and hollering from the start, a huge contrast to the last Games held under pandemic restrictions, and even if the drama proved to be less than promised it remained a night to savour.