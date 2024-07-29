Sport

Blast from the past: SA’s rugby team enters the arena for the first time

Today in SA sport history: July 30

29 July 2024 - 21:56
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1891 — South Africa field a rugby team for the first time, taking on the British Isles in Port Elizabeth in the opening Test of their three-match series. The visitors scored two tries (one point each) and one conversion (two points) to win 4-0. ..

