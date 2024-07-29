Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal at Paris Games

Serbia's top-seeded Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set before beating 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday and moving into the third round.

While Djokovic remains in the hunt for his elusive Olympic gold, Spain's Nadal now has only the doubles competition left to add to his two Olympic gold medals, partnering Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles to Nadal's 22, left nothing to chance in a flawless display over a set and a half.

The world number two stretched the 38-year-old Spaniard with punishing groundstrokes and perfect drop shots, making him look his age as he raced through the first set and went 4-0 up in the second.

The home crowd were ready for a mouth-watering epic between two of the greatest players to have graced the sport on their record-extending 60th encounter but instead they were being treated to what looked like a fast-track Djokovic win.