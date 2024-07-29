Sport

Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place

First place in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday would make her SA’s most decorated Olympian

29 July 2024 - 21:45 By David Isaacson in Paris
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa and Mona McSharry of Team Republic of Ireland celebrate after winning the gold and silver medals in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Monday night.
Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa and Mona McSharry of Team Republic of Ireland celebrate after winning the gold and silver medals in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Monday night.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Tatjana Smith claimed South Africa’s first gold of the Paris Olympics as she powered her way to victory in the 100m breaststroke at La Defense Arena on Monday night.

It was the country’s second medal of the day and third of the showpiece so far, but this was a medal three years in the making after the South African star had to settle for silver at Tokyo 2020.

And it so nearly looked as though she might not even make the podium when she touched in fourth place at the halfway mark.

Forget the politeness and humility Smith frequently displays in everyday life, in the water she transforms into an apex predator.

She’s a racer who thrives on competition and she did that in spectacular fashion, hunting down her rivals with a combination of artistry and brutality, picking them off one by one.

First it was Angharad Evans of Great Britain, then Ireland’s Mona McSharry and finally Qianting Tang of China, the only one in the field to dip under 30 seconds for the first 50m.

Smith won in 1 min 05.28 sec — slower than the 1:05.00 she had gone in the semifinals and heats — with Tang second in 1:05.54 and McSharry third in 1:05.59.

The win made her the first South African to win gold medals at consecutive Olympics in real time.

And at 27 years and 20 days Smith became the 10th-oldest female Olympic champion in an individual event.

She is South Africa’s most successful double gold medallist. With two golds and a silver she eclipses Penny Heyns and tennis player Charles Winslow, who both won two golds and a bronze.

Another gold on Thursday in the 200m breaststroke, where she’s the defending champion, would make her South Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

With her performance in the 100m on Monday, it’s hard to see her not winning the longer race and joining Heyns as the only women to have won the breaststroke double at a single Games.

Pieter Coetzé lowered his African record to 52.58 sec as he ended fifth in the men’s 100m backstroke final.

He was 19-hundredths of a second behind the bronze medallist, Ryan Murphy of the US.

Italian Thomas Ceccon won in 52.00 sec.

Even so, this result could be a good indicator of a possible medal in the 200m backstroke. Coetzé’s underwater techniques have improved considerably in the past few months and if he gets the pacing right in the longer race, he could be dangerous.

READ MORE

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.
Sport
3 hours ago

Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal at Paris Games

Serbia's top-seeded Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set before beating 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold

Leon Marchand carried the expectations of a nation on the strongest of shoulders as he stormed to gold in the 400m individual medley in a cathartic ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill's Olympic race, but she kept fighting

Candice Lill’s Olympic dream of racing near the front of the pack ended with a shattered back wheel in Paris on Sunday, but it didn’t stop her from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tatjana on track for Olympic gold, Pieter hunting backstroke medal

Tatjana Smith took pole position for the Olympic 100m breaststroke final on Monday night after posting the fastest time of the semifinals at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after bagging rare double

Blitzboks veteran Rosko Specman, the first South African in 104 years to win a second Olympic medal after an eight-year gap, said his Paris 2024 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids had the chance to score the winning try against Australia in the bronze-medal match in Paris on Saturday, but instead ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You need quality players’: Gamondi on Chiefs as Nabi papers over cracks Soccer
  2. After Yanga thrashing, Kaizer Chiefs hope two signings can bolster depth Soccer
  3. Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa Sport
  4. Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill's Olympic race, but she kept fighting Sport
  5. Olympic Blasts: Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling reach the same podium Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer