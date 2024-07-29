Sport

IN PICS | South Africa are polocrosse world champs after nail-biting final

29 July 2024 - 11:34 By SANDILE NDLOVU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
No soft landing as a US team member falls off his mount. The US were placed eighth in the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup in Durban.
No soft landing as a US team member falls off his mount. The US were placed eighth in the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

South Africa are the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup 2024 champions after defeating Australia in a highly competitive final at the Durban Shongweni Club in the Valley of 1000 Hills in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

This weekend marked the final week of two weeks of action involving  South Africa, the US, Zimbabwe, the UK, India, New Zealand, Zambia and Ireland.

A scramble for the ball during the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup played in KwaZulu-Natal.
A scramble for the ball during the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup played in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The playoffs for positions five and six were held on Saturdaywhile playoffs for third and fourth places were held on Sunday.

The southern hemisphere polocrosse Titans, South Africa and Australia, again battled it out for the top title after both teams emerged victorious in Friday’s semi-final round. 

SA and Australia fight for the ball during the final on Sunday.
SA and Australia fight for the ball during the final on Sunday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Australia started strong, with South Africa having to work hard to score goals and reduce the lead.

SA and Australia battle it out during the final match.
SA and Australia battle it out during the final match.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Spectators were kept on the edge of their seats during what turned out to be one of the closest finals in the history of the Polocrosse World Cup.

South Africa came out of the first chukka five goals down, with the men coming in to close the gap and building the momentum.

A player from New Zealand grabs the ball with a Zambian player hot on her heels.
A player from New Zealand grabs the ball with a Zambian player hot on her heels.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Chukkas four to seven were one goal in, and in chukka eight Australia went up by two, followed by two goals from South Africa to equalise. This was followed by the winning goal in the final seconds before the bell rang. The match ended 29-28. 

SA played Australia in the finals of the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup on Sunday.
SA played Australia in the finals of the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup on Sunday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Chad von Benecke was awarded Man of the Match in the semifinal and final games on Friday and Sunday respectively. 

“It was a tight game all the way through, but our team pulled through in the end. We started a few goals down, and Australia came out firing, but it was an unbelievable performance by the South African team. We can’t thank South Africa enough for the support,” said Von Benecke. 

It was a tight finish as SA emerged victorious against Australia 29-28.
It was a tight finish as SA emerged victorious against Australia 29-28.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Team captain and four-time South Africa World Cup player Jan-Albert Steenkamp said: “For me, it is the pinnacle of polocrosse to come up against a side as good [as the Australians] are. I feel it brings out the best in players and it was an honour playing against you today.

“It’s been an unbelievable day for me as I come to the end of my international career, I couldn’t have scripted it better.”

An Australia player scoops up the ball with a South African player in hot pursuit.
An Australia player scoops up the ball with a South African player in hot pursuit.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Sean Bergsma, CEO Ignition Group, title sponsors of the event, said: “This is one we are suitably humbled and really appreciative to be a part of. It was about bringing people together, building new connections and building new friendships.

Australia lost an extremely hard-fought final to South Africa.
Australia lost an extremely hard-fought final to South Africa.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“It was an inspiring day to be watching not only the players but also seeing so many of the local communities and visitors coming from all over South Africa, and visitors coming from around the world to see our wonderful country.

South African players celebrate beating Australia in the nail-biting 29-28 final.
South African players celebrate beating Australia in the nail-biting 29-28 final.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“To Team South Africa, you did an amazing job.

“I’ve been honoured to spend some time with them and from the leadership and coaches to the players, they’re an amazing team.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold

Leon Marchand carried the expectations of a nation on the strongest of shoulders as he stormed to gold in the 400m individual medley in a cathartic ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Canada withholds funding for officials after Olympics drone scandal

Sport Canada is withholding funding allocated for salaries of women's soccer coach Bev Priestman and two other suspended team officials, calling the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Saudi Arabia hails kingdom's first female Olympic swimmer

Saudi dignitaries on Sunday hailed the performance of Mashael Alayed, the first female swimmer from the kingdom to compete in an Olympics.
Sport
18 hours ago

POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership?

Is it OK for a betting company to sponsor sport?
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nabi gets idea of task he faces as Chiefs’ quality exposed in Yanga drubbing Soccer
  2. Olympic Blasts: Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling reach the same podium Sport
  3. Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill's Olympic race, but she kept fighting Sport
  4. Mosimane battles tears as he celebrates 60th birthday with family and friends Soccer
  5. Canada withholds funding for officials after Olympics drone scandal Soccer

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...