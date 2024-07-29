IN PICS | South Africa are polocrosse world champs after nail-biting final

South Africa are the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup 2024 champions after defeating Australia in a highly competitive final at the Durban Shongweni Club in the Valley of 1000 Hills in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
South Africa are the Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup 2024 champions after defeating Australia in a highly competitive final at the Durban Shongweni Club in the Valley of 1000 Hills in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
This weekend marked the final week of two weeks of action involving South Africa, the US, Zimbabwe, the UK, India, New Zealand, Zambia and Ireland.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The playoffs for positions five and six were held on Saturday, while playoffs for third and fourth places were held on Sunday.
The southern hemisphere polocrosse Titans, South Africa and Australia, again battled it out for the top title after both teams emerged victorious in Friday’s semi-final round.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Australia started strong, with South Africa having to work hard to score goals and reduce the lead.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Spectators were kept on the edge of their seats during what turned out to be one of the closest finals in the history of the Polocrosse World Cup.
South Africa came out of the first chukka five goals down, with the men coming in to close the gap and building the momentum.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Chukkas four to seven were one goal in, and in chukka eight Australia went up by two, followed by two goals from South Africa to equalise. This was followed by the winning goal in the final seconds before the bell rang. The match ended 29-28.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Chad von Benecke was awarded Man of the Match in the semifinal and final games on Friday and Sunday respectively.
“It was a tight game all the way through, but our team pulled through in the end. We started a few goals down, and Australia came out firing, but it was an unbelievable performance by the South African team. We can’t thank South Africa enough for the support,” said Von Benecke.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Team captain and four-time South Africa World Cup player Jan-Albert Steenkamp said: “For me, it is the pinnacle of polocrosse to come up against a side as good [as the Australians] are. I feel it brings out the best in players and it was an honour playing against you today.
“It’s been an unbelievable day for me as I come to the end of my international career, I couldn’t have scripted it better.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sean Bergsma, CEO Ignition Group, title sponsors of the event, said: “This is one we are suitably humbled and really appreciative to be a part of. It was about bringing people together, building new connections and building new friendships.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“It was an inspiring day to be watching not only the players but also seeing so many of the local communities and visitors coming from all over South Africa, and visitors coming from around the world to see our wonderful country.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“To Team South Africa, you did an amazing job.
“I’ve been honoured to spend some time with them and from the leadership and coaches to the players, they’re an amazing team.”
TimesLIVE
