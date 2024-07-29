Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold

Leon Marchand carried the expectations of a nation on the strongest of shoulders as he stormed to gold in the 400m individual medley in a cathartic victory at his home Olympics.

Marchand's triumph seemed almost predestined in a stadium festooned with tricolore flags. But the magic did not quite rub off for Briton Adam Peaty, whose historic bid for a third successive breaststroke gold was foiled by Italian winner Nicolo Martinenghi.

There was also a surprise in the women's 100m butterfly as American Torri Huske ambushed her world record-holding teammate Gretchen Walsh, taking the gold by a fingertip.

The night belonged to Marchand, however, as he shrugged off the pressure of being the face of the Games with a race energised by ear-splitting support from the terraces.

Ultimately, there was no contest and barely another swimmer in the frame as the 22-year-old nicknamed the “French Michael Phelps” touched the wall in four minutes and 2.95 seconds, nearly six seconds in front of Japan's silver medallist Tomoyuki Matsushita.