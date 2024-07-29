Nadal continues majestic return to Roland Garros, Gauff makes fast start

Spain's Rafa Nadal continued his triumphant return to Roland Garros on Sunday as he blasted his way into the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament, and set up a blockbuster clash with nemesis Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

That the Nadal-Djokovic clash on Monday will not determine gold was the only slip in the Olympic script as the Spaniard found a second wind on a Roland Garros stage on which he has built his legend, to beat Marton Fucsovics 6-1 4-6 6-4.

Later on a hectic second day of action, another one of the former 'big four' prolonged his career for at least another match as Britain's Andy Murray partnered Dan Evans to an incredible first-round doubles win against Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel, saving five match points in the process.

Defending singles champion Alexander Zverev rounded off the singles action with a 6-2 6-2 win over Spain's Jaume Munar.

The 38-year-old Nadal played a starring role in Paris's opening ceremony on Friday and a day later grabbed the spotlight again, teaming with Carlos Alcaraz to win an opening doubles.