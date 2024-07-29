PARIS OLYMPICS 2024: What you need to know right now

The Games hit their stride on Monday with 19 gold medals on offer including five in swimming.

The temperature is set to hit 30°C with clear skies but the hangover from the deluge of rain on Friday and Saturday means the fate of Tuesday's triathlon in the Seine hangs in the balance.

Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Monday:

MUDDY WATERS

Paris Olympics organisers cancelled the triathlon swimming training session in the Seine river for a second day on Monday, 24 hours before the men's race, after heavy rain late last week increased both pollution levels and the speed of the current.

A final call on whether Tuesday's race will go ahead will be made at 4am, based on samples from the river taken 24 hours before.

France has invested some $1.4bn in new wastewater infrastructure to cut the amounts of sewage flowing into the river, and city authorities have announced plans for three swimming sites to open to the public by June next year.