Sport

Gauff’s Olympic singles hopes melt away with heat in defeat by Vekic

30 July 2024 - 16:43 By Martyn Herman
Coco Gauff of Team US interacts with Clare Wood, technical official of the ITF, during her women's singles third round match against Donna Vekic of Team Croatia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on Tuesday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

American Coco Gauff's hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she argued with officials and slumped to a 7-6(7) 6-2 defeat by Croatia's Donna Vekic in furnace-like conditions at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded with some sublime clay court tennis to turn the match on its head.

Vekic saved two set points in a crucial opening set tiebreak and was the better player as she became the first Croatian to reach the Olympic women's singles quarterfinals since Iva Majoli in 1996.

US Open champion Gauff was left angry and in tears as an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 down in the second set, the American being overheard saying “I'm being cheated.”

Her long protestations with the umpire and supervisor came to nothing though.

The sun-baked Philippe Chatrier crowd got behind Gauff after that but ice-cool Vekic, seeded 13th, sealed the win as the American's game disintegrated. Olympic debutant Gauff will now focus on mixed doubles and women's doubles.

Gauff refused to blame the dispute for her loss but insisted, with some justification, that the point should have been replayed because the line judge's initial shout of “out” impeded her stroke.

“I felt that he called it before I hit and I don't think the referee disagreed but he just thought it didn't affect my swing which I felt like it did,” she said.

“I mean, there's been multiple times this year where that happened to me, where I feel like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court.

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’

Locked in the heat of battle over the final metres of the 100m breaststroke at the Paris Olympics on Monday night, Tatjana Smith closed her eyes and ...
Sport
9 hours ago

“I feel like in tennis we should have a VR [video review] because these points are big deals. Afterwards they apologise, but sorry doesn't help you once the match is over.

“But I'm not going to sit here and say one point effected the result today, I was already on the losing side of things.”

The 28-year-old Vekic suffered a heartbreaking loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon semifinals but has bounced back impressively in Paris.

She said the atmosphere on the court was one of the best she had played in.

“It was very, very tough. When we practised this morning the roof was closed so it took me a couple of games to adjust [to the heat]. The ball was flying a little bit,” she said.

“The support has been unbelievable and I'm having a great time in the village so hopefully I can win one or two matches more. Then we can talk about medals.” 

Reuters

