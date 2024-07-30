Gauff’s Olympic singles hopes melt away with heat in defeat by Vekic

American Coco Gauff's hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she argued with officials and slumped to a 7-6(7) 6-2 defeat by Croatia's Donna Vekic in furnace-like conditions at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded with some sublime clay court tennis to turn the match on its head.

Vekic saved two set points in a crucial opening set tiebreak and was the better player as she became the first Croatian to reach the Olympic women's singles quarterfinals since Iva Majoli in 1996.

US Open champion Gauff was left angry and in tears as an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 down in the second set, the American being overheard saying “I'm being cheated.”

Her long protestations with the umpire and supervisor came to nothing though.