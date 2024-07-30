Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30

30 July 2024 - 06:30 By David Isaacson in Paris
Henri Schoeman celebrating after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africans in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:

Tuesday July 30

Swimming

Heats

Matthew Sates — 200m butterfly (11am)

Semifinals (8.42pm) 

Triathlon

Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (8am - POSTPONED TO WEDNESDAY)

Rowing

Paige Badenhorst — single scull quarterfinals (9.30am)

Hockey

Men: South Africa v Germany (10.30am)

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (2pm)

Rugby sevens

Women's placing matches (2.30pm to 8pm)

Surfing

Sarah Ann Baum v Carissa Moore (US) — 3rd round (1.36am - POSTPONED)

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.
Sport
13 hours ago

SA feathers shake it up on Paris stage at the Olympics

A supplier of local ostrich feathers which are seen on the runways of Hermes and Chanel, was excited to see their product on Lady Gaga at the Games' ...
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal at Paris Games

Serbia's top-seeded Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set before beating 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold

Leon Marchand carried the expectations of a nation on the strongest of shoulders as he stormed to gold in the 400m individual medley in a cathartic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tatjana on track for Olympic gold, Pieter hunting backstroke medal

Tatjana Smith took pole position for the Olympic 100m breaststroke final on Monday night after posting the fastest time of the semifinals at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill's Olympic race, but she kept fighting

Candice Lill’s Olympic dream of racing near the front of the pack ended with a shattered back wheel in Paris on Sunday, but it didn’t stop her from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids had the chance to score the winning try against Australia in the bronze-medal match in Paris on Saturday, but instead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after bagging rare double

Blitzboks veteran Rosko Specman, the first South African in 104 years to win a second Olympic medal after an eight-year gap, said his Paris 2024 ...
Sport
2 days ago
