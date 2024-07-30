Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30
30 July 2024 - 06:30
South Africans in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:
Tuesday July 30
Swimming
Heats
Matthew Sates — 200m butterfly (11am)
Semifinals (8.42pm)
Triathlon
Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (8am - POSTPONED TO WEDNESDAY)
Rowing
Paige Badenhorst — single scull quarterfinals (9.30am)
Hockey
Men: South Africa v Germany (10.30am)
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (2pm)
Rugby sevens
Women's placing matches (2.30pm to 8pm)
Surfing
Sarah Ann Baum v Carissa Moore (US) — 3rd round (1.36am - POSTPONED)
