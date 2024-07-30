Sport

POLL | Did you think Tatjana Smith was going to win gold in dramatic Paris swim?

30 July 2024 - 13:48 By TIMESLIVE
Gold medallist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa reacts on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning the women’s 100m breaststroke final on day 3 of the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday night.
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tatjana Smith registered South Africa’s first gold medal win of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a dramatic, last-gasp victory on Monday night.

As she finished, Smith was not convinced she had made it to the leader board.

Smith won the 100m breaststroke final at Paris La Defense Arena. TimesLIVE Premium reported the 27-year-old pulled off a great come-from-behind victory, turning in fourth place before torpedoing home over the final 50m to win in 1min 05.28sec, beating China’s Qianting Tang (1:05.54) and Mona McSharry of Ireland (1:05.59). 

Smith told TimesLIVE's David Isaacson in Paris she thought another swimmer had won the race.

“Everyone just fights for everything, but my main goal was to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around. So the last 15m I was like, ‘no, close your eyes, let’s just go’. I closed my eyes and when I touched the wall I had the red light on my [block],” she said.

At first she thought she hadn’t won a medal, let alone gold. “I didn’t think I medalled because when I turned to my left the two blocks next to me both had lights on and it felt like someone else on the other side touched first.”

Smith will defend her 200m breaststroke crown from Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’

Locked in the heat of battle over the final metres of the 100m breaststroke at the Paris Olympics on Monday night, Tatjana Smith closed her eyes and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place

First place in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday would make her Tatjana Smith SA's most decorated Olympian.
Sport
16 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30

South Africans in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:Tuesday July 30
Sport
7 hours ago

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.
Sport
18 hours ago

Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill's Olympic race, but she kept fighting

Candice Lill’s Olympic dream of racing near the front of the pack ended with a shattered back wheel in Paris on Sunday, but it didn’t stop her from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold

Leon Marchand carried the expectations of a nation on the strongest of shoulders as he stormed to gold in the 400m individual medley in a cathartic ...
Sport
1 day ago
