France’s Beaugrand wins triathlon gold after Seine passes water tests

France's Cassandre Beaugrand won gold in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, cheered on by a delighted crowd as the hosts' gamble to hold the swim stage of the race in the Seine paid off after days of uncertainty.

The triathlon, a central showpiece of the Paris Games, started and finished at the Alexandre III bridge at the heart of the French capital, taking athletes along a section of the Champs-Elysees and past more Parisian landmarks including the Musee d'Orsay.

The men's triathlon had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but, after the river failed water quality tests, it was postponed to 10:45am (0845 GMT) on Wednesday, immediately after the women's race.

The women began their competition at 8am, just as overnight rain was easing, with the triathlon offering spectacular views as they swam in the Seine before racing their bikes and running into central Paris.

A handful of athletes crashed off their bicycles after slipping on the wet cobblestones of the Champs-Elysees.