Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31

31 July 2024 - 07:00 By David Isaacson in Paris
John Smith and Chris Baxter, seen here at at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne, compete in the men's pair semifinals in Paris on Wednesday.
Image: Jean-Michel photography

South Africans in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics:

Wednesday July 31

Triathlon

Vicky van der Merwe — women’s individual (8am)

Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (10.45am)

Swimming

Heats:

Tatjana Smith and Kaylene Corbett — 200m breaststroke (11am) 

Pieter Coetzé — 200m backstroke (11.21am)

Evening sessions:

Men’s 200 back semifinals (9.47pm)

Women’s 200 breaststroke (10.03pm)

Rowing

Paige Badenhorst — women's single sculls C/D semifinals (10.24am)

John Smith, Chris Baxter — men’s pair semifinals (10.34am)

Hockey

Women: South Africa v Great Britain (10.30am)

Men: Spain v South Africa (7.45pm)

Archery

Wian Roux v Je Deok Kim (Korea) — men’s 1/32 elimination round (7.16pm)

Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title

Tatjana Smith begins the defence of her Olympic 200m breaststroke crown in Paris on Wednesday morning, having confirmed her status as favourite after ...
Sport
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL | In wake of Tatjana's glory Gayton should tweet less, figure out how to build pools more

Every time a Heyns, Le Clos or Schoenmaker/Smith thrills us in an Olympic or World Championships pool, South Africans swell with pride
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said 'let's just go'

'Everyone just fights for everything, but my main goal was to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around'
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Did you think Tatjana Smith was going to win gold in dramatic Paris swim?

Tatjana Smith registered South Africa's first gold medal win of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a dramatic, last-gasp victory on Monday night.
Sport
22 hours ago

Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place

First place in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday would make her Tatjana Smith SA's most decorated Olympian.
Sport
1 day ago

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa's second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago
