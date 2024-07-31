South Africans in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics:
Wednesday July 31
Triathlon
Vicky van der Merwe — women’s individual (8am)
Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (10.45am)
Swimming
Heats:
Tatjana Smith and Kaylene Corbett — 200m breaststroke (11am)
Pieter Coetzé — 200m backstroke (11.21am)
Evening sessions:
Men’s 200 back semifinals (9.47pm)
Women’s 200 breaststroke (10.03pm)
Rowing
Paige Badenhorst — women's single sculls C/D semifinals (10.24am)
John Smith, Chris Baxter — men’s pair semifinals (10.34am)
Hockey
Women: South Africa v Great Britain (10.30am)
Men: Spain v South Africa (7.45pm)
Archery
Wian Roux v Je Deok Kim (Korea) — men’s 1/32 elimination round (7.16pm)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31
Image: Jean-Michel photography
