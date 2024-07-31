Sport

Tatjana, Pieter cruise in the pool, but SA medal hopes evaporate elsewhere

31 July 2024 - 15:34 By David Isaacson in Paris
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vicky van der Merwe competes in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics, with the Grand Palais in the background.
Vicky van der Merwe competes in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics, with the Grand Palais in the background.
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

South African hopes of triathlon and rowing medals evaporated in the humidity that enveloped Paris on Wednesday morning after an overnight storm.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Henri Schoeman finished 20th and Jamie Riddle 25th in the men’s triathlon race while rowers John Smith and Chris Baxter ended fourth in their men’s pair semifinal, knocking them off podium course into the B final.

Vicky van der Merwe was 46th in the women’s triathlon.

Team South Africa’s strongest remaining medal hopes are in swimming and athletics, which begins on Friday. Golf can’t be discounted either.

In the pool, Tatjana Smith and Kaylene Corbett easily sailed through the heats of the women’s breaststroke, finishing first and second in the same race and ranking first and sixth overall.

Pieter Coetzé won his 200m backstroke heat in a comfortable 1:56.92 to progress to the evening semifinals.

The women’s hockey team was beaten 2-1 by Great Britain.

In the triathlon Schoeman used the surf-lifesaving skills he learnt as a child in Durban in the opening swimming leg in the Seine, where the current was strong.

“I found every time we went around the buoy I was able to get straight to the front. That current was strong so I tried to push right to the side and get to where the flow was least,” said Schoeman, who was second coming out of the water.

Riddle was seventh. “I was getting battered and bruised left, right and centre and coming around that buoy.

“I have grown up in St Francis, Jeffreys Bay, so I know what waves and things can do — that was far more difficult than any six-foot wave I’ve ever experienced.”

Dark horse status in Paris gives ‘me a lot of power’ — Henri Schoeman

He no longer feels the pressure of expectation in the way he did going into Tokyo.
Sport
5 days ago

Van der Merwe had an even worse time of it. “The swim was different to any other race we’ve done, with the current. It was a tactical swim, a lot of the girls struggled,” said the mother of one who has a full-time job.

“I at a stage thought I was going to drown around a buoy, I was underwater for quite a long time. It was chaos.”

With no attack on the bike, the men’s triathlon came down to the 10km run. “When I hit the run, the legs just didn’t arrive. I gave it my best shot,” said Schoeman, who has spent the better part of the past three years recovering from a broken ankle sustained at Tokyo 2020.

“I think I just lacked a bit of race speed, but it was also very hot out there.”

Riddle said he felt his hamstring cramping getting out of the water but he was determined to grit it out to the end.

SA triathlete Riddle savours ‘best day of my life’, after swallowing Seine water and ending 25th

Triathlete Jamie Riddle swallowed “gallons of water” while swimming in the Seine and finished well off his target of making the top 10, but he still ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Schoeman added it hadn’t been easy dealing with the uncertainty around the triathlon.

“That was probably the toughest part of all of this because I went to bed last night [Tuesday] thinking, ‘are we going to race today? are they just going to postpone it?’

“So you have all of this going through your mind and at the end of the day, it does zap some energy.”

But Schoeman said he enjoyed it. “It was actually pretty exciting. I loved that, the crowds were incredible. It was crazy, the support, and you can’t even hear yourself think, it was so loud. I was taking some moments to soak it all in on the bike and take in all the atmosphere.”

Schoeman, 32, plans to focus on longer-distance triathlon races, but didn’t write off his chances of competing at another Olympics. 

READ MORE

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31

South Africans in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics:Wednesday July 31
Sport
10 hours ago

Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics

Latest South African results from the Paris Olympics.
Sport
10 hours ago

Brit Yee wins men’s triathlon, France’s Beaugrand takes women’s gold

France's Cassandre Beaugrand won gold in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, cheered on by a delighted crowd as the hosts' ...
Sport
5 hours ago

What else is happening on day 5 of Paris Games?

The burning question at the Paris Games is whether fans will get to see any action in the triathlon, after the men's race was postponed by a day due ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Morocco, Egypt, France, Argentina reach Games men’s football quarters

Hosts France secured a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic football tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand that put them top of Group ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Olympics day 4, late wrap: McKeown extends swimming reign, NZ win Sevens

There were more medals and big results in swimming, tennis and the women's rugby sevens in the late action on day 4 of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Sport
8 hours ago

Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title

Tatjana Smith begins the defence of her Olympic 200m breaststroke crown in Paris on Wednesday morning, having confirmed her status as favourite after ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’

‘Everyone just fights for everything, but my main goal was to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title Sport
  2. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  3. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  4. ‘Sundowns have taken nine of my U-13s to their academy’: SuperSport’s Matthews Soccer
  5. Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer