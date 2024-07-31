Twice Olympic champion Tatjana Smith again said she is ready to retire after the Paris Games, saying on Wednesday she no longer wanted to be defined by her achievements even as she seeks a second gold medal in the La Defense Arena pool.
Smith won the 100m breaststroke on Monday, and the 27-year-old looks well set for the double after topping the time charts in the 200m heats. She is defending the crown she claimed in Tokyo, where she said “life really changed” for her.
Smith and Kaylene Corbett finished first and second in their heat — in times of 2:21.57 and 2:23.85 — to qualify for Wednesday night's semifinals. Smith tops the time sheets by 1.51sec, with Corbett sixth.
In the men’s 200m backstroke Pieter Coetze won his heat in 1:56.92 and placed second overall heading into the semis.
Smith won the 200 gold and the 100 silver in Tokyo, and set Olympic records in both events which shot her to superstardom, putting added pressure and expectations on her shoulders.
“It forced me to think for my character as well. There were some ups and downs, but it really came down to the mental side,” Smith said.
Tatjana Smith fastest, Pieter Coetze second fastest in Paris pool heats
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Twice Olympic champion Tatjana Smith again said she is ready to retire after the Paris Games, saying on Wednesday she no longer wanted to be defined by her achievements even as she seeks a second gold medal in the La Defense Arena pool.
Smith won the 100m breaststroke on Monday, and the 27-year-old looks well set for the double after topping the time charts in the 200m heats. She is defending the crown she claimed in Tokyo, where she said “life really changed” for her.
Smith and Kaylene Corbett finished first and second in their heat — in times of 2:21.57 and 2:23.85 — to qualify for Wednesday night's semifinals. Smith tops the time sheets by 1.51sec, with Corbett sixth.
In the men’s 200m backstroke Pieter Coetze won his heat in 1:56.92 and placed second overall heading into the semis.
Smith won the 200 gold and the 100 silver in Tokyo, and set Olympic records in both events which shot her to superstardom, putting added pressure and expectations on her shoulders.
“It forced me to think for my character as well. There were some ups and downs, but it really came down to the mental side,” Smith said.
“I feel like I'm in a much better space than I was in Tokyo in terms of enjoying swimming for what it is. It's not my identity and it's not who I am, it's just what I do. There's life after swimming as well.
“I'm not going to beat myself up because of this. I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can. I probably won't be swimming any longer. I have two more races to go and then I'm done.”
Another medal will see her join Chad le Clos as the only South African to claim four Olympic medals, but she is the more decorated athlete with two golds already.
When the Olympic record holder was asked if she was definitely retiring, she said: “I'll tell you after the semifinals.
“Every race now I'm enjoying and having fun. I think the 100 took off a lot of pressure in terms of expectation. This time I can have fun with my swimming and enjoy every race.
“When I burn I can be like, 'It's OK, I have two more races to burn and I'm never going to feel those things again'. It makes me more excited to race.”
READ MORE
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31
EDITORIAL | In wake of Tatjana’s glory Gayton should tweet less, figure out how to build pools more
Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title
Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’
POLL | Did you think Tatjana Smith was going to win gold in dramatic Paris swim?
Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place
Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos