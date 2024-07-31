Sport

Tatjana Smith fastest, Pieter Coetze second fastest in Paris pool heats

31 July 2024 - 13:34 By Reuters and Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In an image captured using an underwater robotic camera, Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa and Mona McSharry of Team Republic of Ireland compete in the women's 200m breaststroke heats on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Defense Arena on Wednesday.
In an image captured using an underwater robotic camera, Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa and Mona McSharry of Team Republic of Ireland compete in the women's 200m breaststroke heats on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Defense Arena on Wednesday.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Twice Olympic champion Tatjana Smith again said she is ready to retire after the Paris Games, saying on Wednesday she no longer wanted to be defined by her achievements even as she seeks a second gold medal in the La Defense Arena pool.

Smith won the 100m breaststroke on Monday, and the 27-year-old looks well set for the double after topping the time charts in the 200m heats. She is defending the crown she claimed in Tokyo, where she said “life really changed” for her.

Smith and Kaylene Corbett finished first and second in their heat — in times of 2:21.57 and 2:23.85 — to qualify for Wednesday night's semifinals. Smith tops the time sheets by 1.51sec, with Corbett sixth.

In the men’s 200m backstroke Pieter Coetze won his heat in 1:56.92 and placed second overall heading into the semis.

Smith won the 200 gold and the 100 silver in Tokyo, and set Olympic records in both events which shot her to superstardom, putting added pressure and expectations on her shoulders.

“It forced me to think for my character as well. There were some ups and downs, but it really came down to the mental side,” Smith said.

“I feel like I'm in a much better space than I was in Tokyo in terms of enjoying swimming for what it is. It's not my identity and it's not who I am, it's just what I do. There's life after swimming as well.

“I'm not going to beat myself up because of this. I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can. I probably won't be swimming any longer. I have two more races to go and then I'm done.”

Another medal will see her join Chad le Clos as the only South African to claim four Olympic medals, but she is the more decorated athlete with two golds already.

When the Olympic record holder was asked if she was definitely retiring, she said: “I'll tell you after the semifinals.

“Every race now I'm enjoying and having fun. I think the 100 took off a lot of pressure in terms of expectation. This time I can have fun with my swimming and enjoy every race.

“When I burn I can be like, 'It's OK, I have two more races to burn and I'm never going to feel those things again'. It makes me more excited to race.” 

READ MORE

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31

South Africans in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics:Wednesday July 31
Sport
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL | In wake of Tatjana’s glory Gayton should tweet less, figure out how to build pools more

Every time a Heyns, Le Clos or Schoenmaker/Smith thrills us in an Olympic or World Championships pool, South Africans swell with pride
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title

Tatjana Smith begins the defence of her Olympic 200m breaststroke crown in Paris on Wednesday morning, having confirmed her status as favourite after ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’

‘Everyone just fights for everything, but my main goal was to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around’
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Did you think Tatjana Smith was going to win gold in dramatic Paris swim?

Tatjana Smith registered South Africa’s first gold medal win of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a dramatic, last-gasp victory on Monday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place

First place in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday would make her Tatjana Smith SA's most decorated Olympian.
Sport
1 day ago

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title Sport
  2. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  3. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  4. ‘Sundowns have taken nine of my U-13s to their academy’: SuperSport’s Matthews Soccer
  5. Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer