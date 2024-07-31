Sport

Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water tests

31 July 2024 - 08:56 By Helen Reid
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
General view of the Seine River and Eiffel Tower as the 2024 Olympics men's individual triathlon was postponed as pollution levels remained too high on Tuesday.
General view of the Seine River and Eiffel Tower as the 2024 Olympics men's individual triathlon was postponed as pollution levels remained too high on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Organisers cleared the Olympic women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

The men's triathlon had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday after the river failed water quality tests.

News that the races would go ahead on Wednesday came as a relief for teams and athletes, as well as for Paris authorities who have promised residents a swimmable Seine as a long-term legacy of the Games, with the triathlon a very public test.

“It is with great joy that we received this news,” Benjamin Maze, technical director for France's triathlon federation, told Reuters. “Now that we know we will race, we can mentally switch fully into competition mode.”

Fifty-five women representing 34 countries will kick off the contest at 8am Paris time, with France's Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain's Beth Potter, two of the top contenders for gold, set to dive into the river side by side.

The men's event will take place at 10:45am, immediately after the women's race.

“The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place,” Paris 2024 and World Triathlon said in a statement.

Paris has spent 1.4bn of public money on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimise spillage into the river, and Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip earlier this month in a bid to convince doubters that the water will not make them ill.

Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’

‘Everyone just fights for everything, but my main goal was to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around’
Sport
1 day ago

The decision to postpone the men's race at the last minute on Tuesday had triggered anger among some athletes.

“If the priority was the health of the athletes this event would have been moved to another location a long time ago,” Belgium's Marten Van Riel wrote on World Triathlon's Instagram page.

“We are just puppets in a puppet show.”

The gamble that the river would be clean enough for the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off as water quality varies widely day-to-day, with rainfall causing concentrations of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli to rise.

Wednesday's races were given the green light despite rain overnight and forecasts for showers around midday which could hit towards the end of the men's event.

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5am combined with a discussion between experts on overnight weather, according to Paris 2024.

Reuters

READ MORE

Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title

Tatjana Smith begins the defence of her Olympic 200m breaststroke crown in Paris on Wednesday morning, having confirmed her status as favourite after ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 31

South Africans in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics:Wednesday July 31
Sport
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL | In wake of Tatjana’s glory Gayton should tweet less, figure out how to build pools more

Every time a Heyns, Le Clos or Schoenmaker/Smith thrills us in an Olympic or World Championships pool, South Africans swell with pride
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

No world records yet but swimmers, coaches say Games pool not to blame

World records have yet to tumble in the Olympic pool at La Defense Arena in Paris but swimmers and coaches agree that the temporary structure built ...
Sport
1 day ago

Triumphant Simone Biles leads US to gymnastics team gold

Simone Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Morocco, Egypt, France, Argentina reach Games men’s football quarters

Hosts France secured a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic football tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand that put them top of Group ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith returns to action as she bids to defend her Olympic 200m title Sport
  2. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  3. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  4. More kicking the can on VAR in PSL: Safa boss Jordaan says SuperSport must help Soccer
  5. Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer