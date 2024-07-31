Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water tests

Organisers cleared the Olympic women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

The men's triathlon had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday after the river failed water quality tests.

News that the races would go ahead on Wednesday came as a relief for teams and athletes, as well as for Paris authorities who have promised residents a swimmable Seine as a long-term legacy of the Games, with the triathlon a very public test.

“It is with great joy that we received this news,” Benjamin Maze, technical director for France's triathlon federation, told Reuters. “Now that we know we will race, we can mentally switch fully into competition mode.”