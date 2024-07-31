What else is happening on day five of Paris Games?
There is no prospect of the first surfing golds being awarded in Tahiti after stormy weather wiped out the later session on Monday and prevented any action on Tuesday.
Olympic champions will, though, be crowned in artistic gymnastics, canoe slalom, BMX freestyle, diving, fencing, judo and a host of other sports.
FIVE GOLDS UP FOR GRABS IN SWIMMING
Five medals will be on offer in the swimming at La Defense Arena, including the men's 100m freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 breaststroke and the women's 100 freestyle.
But all eyes will be on the women's 1,500 freestyle final where Katie Ledecky, considered the greatest female distance swimmer of all time, will look to tie the record for most Olympic medals won by an American woman with a 12th.
MEN IN GYMNASTICS ACTION AT BERCY ARENA
The world's top male gymnasts will battle for medals in the all-around.
Chinese ace Zhang Boheng bested Japan's Oka Shinnosuke in qualifying to send a message, while reigning Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan will look to improve on his disappointing third-place finish.
FIRST MEDALS ON OFFER AT ROWING
After four days of racing, the first medals of the Olympic rowing regatta are up for grabs in the men's and women's quadruple sculls.
In canoeing, the women's single slalom gold will also be decided at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
WOMEN'S GROUP GAMES WRAP UP IN FOOTBALL
Hosts France, Brazil, Canada, Germany and Japan are among 10 soccer teams looking to join the US and Spain in the quarterfinals.
France take on New Zealand, Canada face Colombia, Brazil play Spain while Germany need to beat Zambia to qualify.
SINGLES STARS SET TO SHINE AT BADMINTON
Singles rounds are in focus in badminton with Tokyo bronze and Rio women's gold medallist PV Sindhu of India in action followed by reigning men's champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, Rio gold winner Carolina Marin and Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-Ying are also in action.
SOUTH SUDAN FACE MIGHTY US
South Sudan will hope they can pull off one of the biggest upsets in basketball history and beat the mighty US.
The US had no trouble dispatching Serbia in their opener, but only beat the African side by one point in a warm-up game in London earlier this month.
Nikola Jokic's Serbia take on Puerto Rico while China and Serbia clash in the women's tournament.
TWO MORE MEDALS AT THE JUDO
Two more Olympic champions will be crowned in the judo at the Champs-de-Mars Arena.
In the women's under-70kg class, Austria's Michaela Polleres, Saki Niizoe of Japan and Croatia's Barbara Matic will try to end Frenchwoman Marie-Eve Gahie's dream of winning gold in front of her home crowd.
In the men's under-90kg, Georgia's Lasha Bekauri is the favourite, but Serbia's Nemanja Majdov and Uzbek Davlat Bobonov offer stiff competition.
3X3 BASKETBALL MOVES INTO ROUND TWO
The second matches in the pool round of the 3x3 basketball tournament should start to separate podium contenders from the rest of the pack.
On the women's side, medal hopefuls Canada take on top-seeded China, while in the men's competition Tokyo champions Latvia are up against challengers Netherlands and favourites Serbia play China.
THIRD GOLD IN THE DIVING
Reigning world champions Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi pair up to defend China's title in the women's synchronised 10m platform event.
The duo are heavily tipped to win having dominated every world championship since they partnered up in 2022.
SLOVAKIA EYE SHOOTING GOLD
Slovak Zuzana Stefecekova is in the reckoning to retain the women's trap gold after finishing fifth on the first day of qualification.
Wu Cuicui now leads the qualification standings, while Tokyo bronze medallist Alessandra Perilli is also in the fray.
SAILING NEARS BUSINESS END
The last three races in the men's and women's skiff events decide which 10 crews make Thursday's double-points medals races.
With a batch of races now under their belts, the women's and men's windsurfers will battle it out in further points rounds as they seek berths in the quarterfinals.
DJOKOVIC AND ALCARAZ IN TENNIS ACTION
Tennis continues at Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles third-round action.
The women's singles has reached the quarterfinal stage while the doubles events also progress towards the medal rounds.
Reuters