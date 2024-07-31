What else is happening on day five of Paris Games?

There is no prospect of the first surfing golds being awarded in Tahiti after stormy weather wiped out the later session on Monday and prevented any action on Tuesday.

Olympic champions will, though, be crowned in artistic gymnastics, canoe slalom, BMX freestyle, diving, fencing, judo and a host of other sports.

FIVE GOLDS UP FOR GRABS IN SWIMMING

Five medals will be on offer in the swimming at La Defense Arena, including the men's 100m freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 breaststroke and the women's 100 freestyle.

But all eyes will be on the women's 1,500 freestyle final where Katie Ledecky, considered the greatest female distance swimmer of all time, will look to tie the record for most Olympic medals won by an American woman with a 12th.

MEN IN GYMNASTICS ACTION AT BERCY ARENA

The world's top male gymnasts will battle for medals in the all-around.

Chinese ace Zhang Boheng bested Japan's Oka Shinnosuke in qualifying to send a message, while reigning Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan will look to improve on his disappointing third-place finish.