Olympics day 6 early wrap: Swiatek stunned in semis, NZ sculls pair lead rowing gold rush

There were more medals and drama in the early action on Thursday's day 6 of the Paris Olympic Games:

Tennis: Swiatek stunned in semifinals by China's Zheng

Iga Swiatek will have to wait four more years to try to win an Olympic gold medal after the Polish top seed was shocked by China's Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals at Roland Garros on Thursday — her first loss there since 2021.

Swiatek, the overwhelming favourite for gold after a third successive French Open title this year confirmed her as the Queen of Clay, was outplayed 6-2 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In snapping Swiatek's 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, Australian Open runner-up Zheng became the first Chinese player to reach the singles final at an Olympic tournament.

The country's previous best singles result at the Olympics was Li Na finishing fourth in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Zheng, who did not even have to bring her A-game against a badly off-key Swiatek, will face either Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova or Croatia's Donna Vekic for the gold medal. Swiatek will have to console herself with a match for a bronze medal.

With so many big names missing from the Olympic singles and with several seeds having already fallen, Swiatek had looked odds on to add the Olympic gold to her five Grand Slam titles.

She held a 6-0 career record against Zheng, but the 23-year-old Swiatek picked the worst possible time to produce one of her worst displays of the season, spraying 36 unforced errors.