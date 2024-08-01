Sport

Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris, then calls it quits

Smith’s Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett was seventh in 2:24.46

01 August 2024 - 21:21 By David Isaacson in Paris
Winner Kate Douglass of Team US, Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa (silver) and Tes Schouten of Team Netherlands (bronze) celebrate after the women's 200m breaststroke final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Thursday night.
Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Breaststroke queen Tatjana Smith on Thursday night landed a fourth Olympic medal — her second at Paris 2024 — and immediately announced she was done with swimming.

She took silver in the 200m breaststroke, losing her crown to American Kate Douglass, who won in an 2min 19.24sec American record.

Smith, who fought on the final lap, touched in 2:19.60 with Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten third in 2:21.05.

The 27-year-old had already made local history after winning the 100m breaststroke on Monday, becoming the first South African to win gold medals at different Olympics in real time.

But she was unable to become the first to retain a gold in real time, showing just how difficult it is for a sportsperson to stay at the top from one Games to the next.

Smith joins Chad le Clos as the most decorated Olympian with four medals, though her two gold and two silver outranks his one gold and three silver.

Not that she’s counting.

Smith was happy to leave the sport on her terms. “That’s what sport’s about — that battle and everyone wants to touch the wall first. But I’m just as happy to get the silver medal.

“I love that competitiveness and it’s amazing to now celebrate the new champion. She has so much more to come.

“To end off my career with a big fight was so worth it. I’m so grateful I still get to walk away with the medal and leaving my career walking away from Olympics with two medals. I’m a double Olympian, I couldn’t complain.”

Smith had previously said this would be her last Olympics but she would go to world short-course championships at the end of the year, but on Thursday she said this was it.

“No, I’m done. I’m officially done. It’s a relief, but I definitely know I’m probably tomorrow going to miss it. It’s been a big part of my life. It’s 22 years I’ve been swimming and it’s been a big part of my family’s life.”

Her husband Joel and family were in the stands for her final race.

Earlier, Pieter Coetzé broke George du Rand’s 15-year-old African record, but it was only enough to finish seventh in the 200m backstroke, which was won by Hungarian Hubert Kos (1:54.26).

He had been in the hunt, touching second into the first turn, sixth at halfway and then fourth going into the final lap, but he had no more energy to give as he touched in 1:55.60, well inside the previous mark of 1:55.75.

“I think I really felt the burn in the last 50,” said the 20-year-old. “It kind of bit me a little bit, but it’s still a [personal best] ... I’m very happy with that. That I’m faster than I’ve ever been is a great thing. I’m just very thankful that I got this experience. I can’t be sad about not getting a medal.

“Ryan Murphy [American multi-medallist] couldn’t even make the final. This game is tough and can go either way in any race you swim.”

