Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris, then calls it quits

Breaststroke queen Tatjana Smith on Thursday night landed a fourth Olympic medal — her second at Paris 2024 — and immediately announced she was done with swimming.

She took silver in the 200m breaststroke, losing her crown to American Kate Douglass, who won in an 2min 19.24sec American record.

Smith, who fought on the final lap, touched in 2:19.60 with Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten third in 2:21.05.

Smith’s Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett was seventh in 2:24.46.

The 27-year-old had already made local history after winning the 100m breaststroke on Monday, becoming the first South African to win gold medals at different Olympics in real time.

But she was unable to become the first to retain a gold in real time, showing just how difficult it is for a sportsperson to stay at the top from one Games to the next.