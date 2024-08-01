What else is happening on day 6 of Paris Games?

All eyes return to Bercy Arena at the Paris Games on Thursday where American Simone Biles bids to add to her monumental medal haul, while the much-anticipated athletics programme kicks off with the men's and women's race walks and golf begins.

There will be 18 gold medals up for grabs in France, including four each in rowing and swimming, plus two each in judo, sailing and athletics, while Olympic champions will also be crowned in shooting, artistic gymnastics, and fencing.

Here are some highlights to watch out for on day 6:

BILES' REMARKABLE COMEBACK CONTINUES

Simone Biles is a heavy favourite to win her ninth Olympic medal in Thursday's all-around final, two days after leading the US women to a gymnastics team gold.

The race for silver is likely to come down to a Tokyo rematch between defending champion Sunisa Lee of the US and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

AMERICANS GO FOR ELUSIVE GOLD IN POOL

Four medals are up for grabs at La Defense Arena including the women's 200 metres butterfly, the men's 200 backstroke and the women's 200 breaststroke.

But the marquee event of the day is the women's 4x200 freestyle relay, with the heats in the morning session followed by the final in the evening.

The US have found gold medals hard to come by in the pool and though they have won five in the event since it was introduced, 2023 world champions Australia are the favourites while China are the defending champions.