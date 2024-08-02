Sport

Joshua Cheptegei blasts clear to win Olympic 10,000m title

02 August 2024 - 22:19 By By Mitch Phillips
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates winning the men's 10,000m final on day seven of the Olympic Games at Stade de France.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

World record holder and multiple world champion Joshua Cheptegei added the Olympic 10,000 metres title to his remarkable haul when he won a fantastic race on Friday to take the Games' first track gold.

The Ugandan, who took silver in Tokyo and gold over 5,000m, produced a devastating last 600 metres to come home in 26:43.14 minutes – taking 18 seconds off Kenenisa Bekele’s 2008 Olympic record.

Berihu Aregawi, who had been part of a three-pronged Ethiopian front-running group almost from the start, finished strongly for silver in 26:43.44 and American Grant Fisher took a superb bronze in 26:43.46.

A pack of 13 athletes ran the last two thirds of the race together and, remarkably, all of them finished in under 27 minutes.

