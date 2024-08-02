Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 2
02 August 2024 - 00:36
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
South Africans in action on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics:
Friday August 2
Swimming
Heats:
Men’s 100m butterfly
Chad Le Clos (11am)
Matt Sates (11am)
Women’s 200m individual medley
Rebecca Meder (11.17am)
Evening session starts 8.30pm
Rowing
Men’s pair, B final
John Smith, Chris Baxter (10.42am)
Hockey
Men, group match
France v South Africa (7.45pm)
Athletics
Men’s 1,500m heats (11.05am)
Tshepo Tshite, Ryan Mphahlele
Women’s 800m heats (7.45am)
Prudence Sekgodiso
Men’s shot put qualification (8.10pm)
Kyle Blignaut
Men’s 10,000m final
Adriaan Wildschutt (9.20pm)
Golf
Men’s tournament, Round 2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9.33am)
Erik van Rooyen (11.17am)
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.