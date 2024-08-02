Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 2

02 August 2024 - 00:36 By David Isaacson in Paris
South Africans in action on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics:

Friday August 2

Swimming

Heats:

Men’s 100m butterfly

Chad Le Clos (11am)

Matt Sates (11am)

Women’s 200m individual medley

Rebecca Meder (11.17am)

Evening session starts 8.30pm

Rowing

Men’s pair, B final

John Smith, Chris Baxter (10.42am)

Hockey

Men, group match

France v South Africa (7.45pm)

Athletics

Men’s 1,500m heats (11.05am)

Tshepo Tshite, Ryan Mphahlele

Women’s 800m heats (7.45am)

Prudence Sekgodiso

Men’s shot put qualification (8.10pm)

Kyle Blignaut

Men’s 10,000m final

Adriaan Wildschutt (9.20pm)

Golf

Men’s tournament, Round 2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9.33am)

Erik van Rooyen (11.17am)

