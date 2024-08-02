South Africans in action on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics:
Saturday August 3
Athletics
Men’s 100m heats (11.55am)
Akani Simbine
Shaun Maswanganyi
Benjamin Richardson
Men’s 1,500m repechage (7.15pm)
Tshepo Tshite
Ryan Mphahlele
Rowing
Single sculls C final (9.30am)
Paige Badenhorst
Hockey
Women, group matches
US v South Africa (1.15pm)
Cycling
Road race (11am)
Ryan Gibbons
Golf
Men, Round 3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11.33am)
Erik van Rooyen (9.22am)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 3
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
