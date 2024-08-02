Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 3

02 August 2024 - 21:56 By David Isaacson in Paris
Jochem Vermeulen of Belgium, Josh Kerr of Great Britain, Ryan Mphahlele of Team South Africa, Brain Kome of Team Kenya and Oliver Hoare of Team Australia lead the group during the Men's 1500m heats in Paris on Friday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

South Africans in action on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics:

Saturday August 3

Athletics

Men’s 100m heats (11.55am)

Akani Simbine

Shaun Maswanganyi

Benjamin Richardson  

Men’s 1,500m repechage (7.15pm)

Tshepo Tshite

Ryan Mphahlele

Rowing

Single sculls C final (9.30am)

Paige Badenhorst

Hockey

Women, group matches

US v South Africa (1.15pm)

Cycling

Road race (11am)

Ryan Gibbons

Golf

Men, Round 3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11.33am)

Erik van Rooyen (9.22am)

