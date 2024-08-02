One of South Africa's best-ever swimmers Tatjana Smith has announced her retirement at the age of 27 after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Smith made the announcement after winning the 200m breaststroke silver on Thursday night. Earlier in the week she won the 100m breaststroke gold.
“This was my last race, I am officially retired. It is the best feeling. I could have not asked for a better way to end my career. I am fortunate to get a medal.
“I would have been happy either way, if I came last, it couldn’t matter. It was a tough battle and that is what the sport is about,” Smith said just after exiting the Paris pool.
“I’m excited to also just live life, go and play padel, go for a run without being worried about getting injured or something, eating whenever I want to eat, not eating at 2pm exactly, eating a chocolate whenever I want to.”
POLL | What do you think about Tatjana Smith’s retirement after her stunning Olympics display?
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
One of South Africa's best-ever swimmers Tatjana Smith has announced her retirement at the age of 27 after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Smith made the announcement after winning the 200m breaststroke silver on Thursday night. Earlier in the week she won the 100m breaststroke gold.
“This was my last race, I am officially retired. It is the best feeling. I could have not asked for a better way to end my career. I am fortunate to get a medal.
“I would have been happy either way, if I came last, it couldn’t matter. It was a tough battle and that is what the sport is about,” Smith said just after exiting the Paris pool.
“I’m excited to also just live life, go and play padel, go for a run without being worried about getting injured or something, eating whenever I want to eat, not eating at 2pm exactly, eating a chocolate whenever I want to.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Tatjana Smith’s immediate retirement plans include padel, jogs and chocolate
Tatjana and Kaylene go again in 200m Olympic final as Pieter joins in the 'fun'
Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris, then calls it quits
Tatjana Smith fastest, Pieter Coetze second fastest in Paris pool heats
Tatjana, Pieter cruise in the pool, but SA medal hopes evaporate elsewhere
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos