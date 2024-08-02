POLL | What do you think about Tatjana Smith’s retirement after her stunning Olympics display?

Sport

What do you think about Tatjana Smith's retirement after her stunning Olympics display?

02 August 2024 - 15:04 By TIMESLIVE
Gold medallist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa announced her retirement.
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

One of South Africa's best-ever swimmers Tatjana Smith has announced her retirement at the age of 27 after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Smith made the announcement after winning the 200m breaststroke silver on Thursday night. Earlier in the week she won the 100m breaststroke gold.

“This was my last race, I am officially retired. It is the best feeling. I could have not asked for a better way to end my career. I am fortunate to get a medal.

“I would have been happy either way, if I came last, it couldn’t matter. It was a tough battle and that is what the sport is about,” Smith said just after exiting the Paris pool. 

“I’m excited to also just live life, go and play padel, go for a run without being worried about getting injured or something, eating whenever I want to eat, not eating at 2pm exactly, eating a chocolate whenever I want to.” 

