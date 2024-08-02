Sport

Tatjana Smith’s immediate retirement plans include padel, jogs and chocolate

02 August 2024 - 07:49 By David Isaacson in Paris

Tatjana Smith says she’s looking forward to enjoying the smaller things in retirement she wasn’t able to indulge in as a professional swimmer, such as eating when she wants or going for a run...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris, then calls it quits Sport
  2. SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine Sport
  3. Tatjana Smith’s immediate retirement plans include padel, jogs and chocolate Sport
  4. Sundowns coach Mngqithi warns about obsession with positions as he replaces ... Soccer
  5. Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...