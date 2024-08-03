Sport

Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold

03 August 2024 - 17:28 By MARTYN HERMAN
Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates match point during the Tennis Men's Singles Semifinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Team Italy on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Moments after Novak Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti to reach his first Olympic final the Serbian said in a court-side television interview that he had nothing to lose in the gold-medal match.

Later that day, however, when asked whether he would be happy to leave the Paris Games with silver, the 37-year-old glared at his inquisitor and snapped: "Next question!"

Djokovic faces Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster showdown at Roland Garros on Sunday and only victory will really satisfy the 24-time Grand Slam champion's hunger.

His four previous appearances at the Olympics earned him a solitary bronze medal and plenty of heartache as he lost three singles semi-finals to Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev.

His relief at going a stage further in Paris was obvious as he fell on his back on the red clay after finishing off Italian Musetti.

While he said the 21-year-old Alcaraz was the favourite, after the Spaniard beat him badly in the Wimbledon final last month, Djokovic has a steely look in his eye. He knows this is his last shot at the golden piece he needs to complete his career jigsaw puzzle.

"He reached the final without dropping a set. I mean, I did too, but I think with the way he's playing he's definitely a favourite," said Djokovic, the oldest player to reach the Olympic men's singles final since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

"I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon, the way I move, the way I'm striking the ball. Not to take anything away from him winning the Wimbledon final, he was dominating and deservedly a winner, but I feel more confident about myself and my chances in the final."

Djokovic will have enjoyed a day off on Saturday, resting the right knee that needed surgery in June and which appeared to flare up during his quarter-final defeat of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He said, though, that the knee was no longer a worry as he looked ahead to a battle royal with Alcaraz.

"It didn't bother me at all (against Musetti)," he said. "So I'm really glad that there's nothing serious about it."

Djokovic has won three of his six matches against Alcaraz, including in last year's French Open semi-finals, but the Spaniard has seized power in the men's game this year, winning the French and Wimbledon crowns back-to-back.

Alcaraz has shouldered a heavy burden this past week, not only reaching the singles final but also playing with his idol Nadal in an emotional doubles run that ended in the last eight.

Should he win and become the youngest Olympic singles champion he would join Steffi Graf and Nadal in winning the French, Wimbledon and Olympic titles in the same year.

"I saw that. We are one step closer. I would love to add my name next to Steffi's and Rafa's, two legends from sport in general. I will go for that," he said.

"I will try not to think of every stat, the things I could achieve... I will try to avoid all that and keep improving and give my best and make Spanish people enjoy and feel proud." -Reuters

