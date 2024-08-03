Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold

"He reached the final without dropping a set. I mean, I did too, but I think with the way he's playing he's definitely a favourite," said Djokovic, the oldest player to reach the Olympic men's singles final since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

"I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon, the way I move, the way I'm striking the ball. Not to take anything away from him winning the Wimbledon final, he was dominating and deservedly a winner, but I feel more confident about myself and my chances in the final."

Djokovic will have enjoyed a day off on Saturday, resting the right knee that needed surgery in June and which appeared to flare up during his quarter-final defeat of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He said, though, that the knee was no longer a worry as he looked ahead to a battle royal with Alcaraz.

"It didn't bother me at all (against Musetti)," he said. "So I'm really glad that there's nothing serious about it."

Djokovic has won three of his six matches against Alcaraz, including in last year's French Open semi-finals, but the Spaniard has seized power in the men's game this year, winning the French and Wimbledon crowns back-to-back.

Alcaraz has shouldered a heavy burden this past week, not only reaching the singles final but also playing with his idol Nadal in an emotional doubles run that ended in the last eight.

Should he win and become the youngest Olympic singles champion he would join Steffi Graf and Nadal in winning the French, Wimbledon and Olympic titles in the same year.

"I saw that. We are one step closer. I would love to add my name next to Steffi's and Rafa's, two legends from sport in general. I will go for that," he said.

"I will try not to think of every stat, the things I could achieve... I will try to avoid all that and keep improving and give my best and make Spanish people enjoy and feel proud." -Reuters