Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race makes a return for the fourth edition
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The Hollywoodbets Durban 10km returns for its fourth edition with an increased purse and an addition of a race in Johannesburg.
The prize purse has surged to an impressive R357,500, meaning the first male and female finishers will each earn R37,500 while second and third place finishers will receive R30,000 and R27,500 respectively.
Organisers have confirmed the popular race in Durban will take place on September 29 and the debut in Johannesburg will be on November 16 as they aim to expand across the country.
Last year, Cian Oldknow won the women’s race as she showcased her prowess in edging out top talent to break the ribbon while Kabelo Mulaudzi took top honours in the men’s field.
