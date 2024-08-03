Sport

Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race makes a return for the fourth edition

03 August 2024 - 11:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Cian Oldknow will be back to defend her HollywoodBets Durban 10km race title in September.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Hollywoodbets Durban 10km returns for its fourth edition with an increased purse and an addition of a race in Johannesburg. 

The prize purse has surged to an impressive R357,500, meaning the first male and female finishers will each earn R37,500 while second and third place finishers will receive R30,000 and R27,500 respectively. 

Organisers have confirmed the popular race in Durban will take place on September 29 and the debut in Johannesburg will be on November 16 as they aim to expand across the country. 

Last year, Cian Oldknow won the women’s race as she showcased her prowess in edging out top talent to break the ribbon while Kabelo Mulaudzi took top honours in the men’s field.

Both athletes are looking to return to Durban to defend their titles in what promises to be a very competitive race. 

“We are pleased to be entering the fourth edition of the race. It has gained a lot of support from runners with 1,000 entries sold in the first week. This is a great start as we aim for 10,000 runners,” said Hollywood Athletics Club president Morgan Shandu. 

The race attracts top talent from across the country and this year will be no exception with elite runners such as Kabelo Mulaudzi, Stephen Mokoka, Elory Gelant, Matthews Leeto and Thabang Mosiako expected to compete for top honours in the men’s field.

In the ladies’ field, the likes of Cian Oldknow, Neheng Khatala, Tayla Kavanagh, Cacisile Sosibo and Irvette van Zyl will be vying for top honours. 

