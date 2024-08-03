Sport

Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth gold medal

03 August 2024 - 21:55 By Reuters
Katie Ledecky of Team United States reacts after winning gold in the Women's 800m Freestyle Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 03, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky won a record-equalling career ninth gold medal at the Paris Olympics by claiming an unprecedented fourth women's 800 metres freestyle title on Saturday.

The American great touched the wall in 8:11.04 at La Defense Arena, 1.25 seconds ahead of Australian silver medallist Ariarne Titmus.

Paige Madden took bronze for the United States.

Ledecky's ninth gold from four Games gives her a share of the all-time record for female Olympians with former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.

She also joined fellow American great Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win four Olympic golds in the same event.

