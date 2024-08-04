Sport

Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris

04 August 2024 - 20:30 By David Isaacson in Paris
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Akani Simbine on his way to winning his 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday evening.
Akani Simbine on his way to winning his 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday evening.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Akani Simbine qualified for his third straight Olympic 100m final, winning his semifinal in 9.87 sec in Paris on Sunday night.

He will line up for the final at 9.50pm with the fifth-fastest qualifying time behind Jamaicans Kishane Thompson (9.80) and Oblique Seville (9.81) and Americans Noah Lyles (9.83) and Fred Kerley (9.84).

Simbine was impressive in his semifinal, winning ahead of Botswana’s world championship silver medallist Letsile Tebogo (9.91) and defending Games champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy (9.92).

Neither Shaun Maswanganyi nor Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semifinals.

Maswanganyi ended fifth in the first heat in a 10.02 season’s best and Richardson was third in the final third heat in 9.95. 

READ MORE

Rogail Joseph, Zeney Geldenhuys cruise in Olympic 400m hurdles heats

A happy Rogail Joseph hobbled through the mixed zone on Sunday as one of South Africa’s two 400m hurdlers to qualify for the semifinals at the Paris ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 4

South Africans in action on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics: Sunday August 4
Sport
1 day ago

Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100m heats, SA's Simbine, Maswanganyi, Richardson also qualify

Britain’s surprise package Louie Hinchliffe claimed a qualifying edge on 100 metres favourite Noah Lyles as he led home the world champion in 9.98 ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine

Only once before has South Africa gone two straight Olympics without a track-and-field gong and those were the showpieces on either side of World War ...
Sport
3 days ago

Scottie Scheffler wins men’s golf gold for Team US

US world number one Scottie Scheffler won gold at the men's Olympic golf competition on Sunday after matching the course record in the final round to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Golden Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win Olympics singles title

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Olympics day 9 early wrap: Algeria’s Nemour makes history for Africa with gymnastics gold

There were more medals won in the early action of Sunday's day 9 at the Paris Olympics
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100m heats, SA's Simbine, Maswanganyi, ... Sport
  2. SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition Sport
  3. Brave Adriaan Wildschutt nails SA record; Prudence Sekgodiso advances Sport
  4. Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging Sport
  5. Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...