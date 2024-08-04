Sport

Games athletics late wrap: Bol leads Dutch to mixed relay glory, Rooth wins decathlon

04 August 2024 - 12:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Femke Bol of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the 4x400m relay mixed final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Saturday night.
Femke Bol of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the 4x400m relay mixed final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Saturday night.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Athletics got into full swing at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with plenty of medals being won in the late action: 

Inspired Bol leads Dutch to mixed relay glory

Femke Bol ran a stunning last lap to lead the Netherlands to victory in the Olympic 4x400m mixed relay on Saturday, glorious redemption for the 24-year-old who fell just before the line in the same race at last year's World Championships.

Bol got the baton in fourth place, about 20m behind the leading US, but ate up the ground in a spectacular 47.93 seconds leg before passing American Kaylyn Brown just before the line.

“I just went for it,” Bol said. “We just wanted a medal this time, we didn't think it would be gold, just a medal.

“Well, we got gold and are the Olympic champions. It is absolutely crazy for a small country like ours.”

The Dutch team of Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, Isaya Klein Ikkink and Bol clocked three minutes 7.43 seconds, missing the world record time the Americans set in Friday's heats by just two-hundredths of a second.

The U.S. took the silver medal in 3:07.74 and Britain claimed bronze in 3:08.01.

“We did exactly what we needed to do,” said Vernon Norwood, who ran the leadoff leg for the U.S. “We are still world record holders and I can't be more proud of us.”

The 24-year-old Bol, asked what was going through her mind rounding the bend into the home straight while the jam-packed Stade de France crowd cheered her on at an ear-splitting level, said: “Just keep going, keep going.

“And my general anger from [the worlds in] Budapest. That and my teammates cheering me. And the atmosphere in this stadium is absolutely incredible. It's crazy. So everything together.”

Victory was within the Netherlands' grasp at last year's worlds before Bol crashed spectacularly to the track.

She bounced back to win the 400 hurdles in Hungary, however, and led the Dutch women's 4x400 team to victory.

“I keep telling everybody, Femke is just two words — Femke Bol. She is once in a lifetime, just amazing,” said Omalla.

“I saw her coming home on the last 100 [metres] and I knew she was going to take it. I knew it. I know we just made history and it is still kind of sinking in.”

Bol's blistering run on Saturday in front of a crowd who cheered her on with thunderous applause, sets up what should be a thrilling 400 hurdles battle with American world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in Paris

Bol however shrugged off the fast time.

“I hoped to run that fast some time but in the relay you never look too much at split times, it's more about putting it together as a team and technically you have to race it well,” she said.

The mixed relay made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games where Poland won the gold medal. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe announced recently they plan to test a 4x100 mixed relay. 

Markus Rooth of Norway reacts in the Paris 2024 Olympics men's decathlon pole vault at Stade de France on Saturday.
Markus Rooth of Norway reacts in the Paris 2024 Olympics men's decathlon pole vault at Stade de France on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Norway's Rooth secures shock decathlon win

Norway's Markus Rooth captured a shock gold medal in the men's decathlon at the Olympics on Saturday after defending champion Damian Warner's title defence ended when he failed to clear a height in the pole vault.

The 22-year-old Rooth, in seventh place after day one, amassed 8,796 points for Norway's first Olympic decathlon gold since 1920, Germany's Leo Neugebauer won the silver with 8,748 and Lindon Victor of Grenada captured the bronze on 8,711.

“I just won gold, I did not expect this,” Rooth told reporters after by far the biggest victory of his career. “I woke up this morning feeling great after an amazing first day. I just kept adding on to that.”

Rooth took the lead with a terrific javelin throw — the penultimate event of the competition — before beating Neugebauer to the 1,500m finish line by about five seconds to clinch victory.

Rooth's teammate Sander Skotheim suffered the same fate as Warner, sitting in third place before missing all three of his pole vault attempts. But while Warner withdrew from the competition, Skotheim completed the final two events and paced Rooth through the 1,500m.

“I'm so lucky that I had my friend to run with me,” said Rooth. “We tried to get a steady pace. I was exhausted. It's mentally hard. I just ran as hard as I could. It was great.”

Skotheim finished 18th.

Canadian Warner, 34, was in the hunt for his third medal in what was likely his final Olympic appearance before his calamitous pole vault. He failed all three attempts at 4.60m after passing at four lower heights.

“Understandably, Damian and his team are devastated,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said.

Twice Olympic and world decathlon champion Ashton Eaton of the US, in Paris to watch the athletics, posted about Warner and Skotheim's struggles.

“Decathlon. My heart,” Eaton wrote on X.

The absence of the two medal contenders seemed to clear the way to victory for Neugebauer, who has the world's leading score this year.

But Rooth, last year's European Under-23 champion, was solid throughout the second day to climb quietly up the standings.

“This moment is just insane,” said Neugebauer, who blew kisses to the crowd after the final scores were posted. “I never expected anything like this. Just being able to compete here in this atmosphere is amazing.”

The Olympic decathlon was also missing world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France and world champion Pierce LePage of Canada who both withdrew due to injuries.

Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates after the women's triple jump final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates after the women's triple jump final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

LaFond wins triple jump to claim Dominica's first medal

Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the triple jump on Saturday to claim the country's first ever Olympic medal.

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts took silver and American Jasmine Moore claimed bronze.

LaFond made herself the woman to beat with her second attempt of 15.02m — a world best this year — and that proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous.

The whole country had been holding its breath hoping she would win a medal, LaFond, 30, told Reuters ahead of the final. Having delivered that and more, she celebrated wildly in the Stade de France, draped in the Dominican flag.

LaFond's victory capped a good night for the Caribbean, with St Lucia also winning its first ever medal thanks to Julien Alfred storming to 100m gold ahead of American Sha'Carri Richardson.

The triple jump was made more unpredictable as Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, world record holder and Tokyo gold medallist, missed the Games due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Ricketts, who just missed out on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, jumped her season's best of 14.87m to win silver, and Moore came third with 14.67.

Moore, 23, the first woman to make the U.S. Olympic team in both triple jump and long jump, is set to compete in the latter event on Tuesday.

Bronze medallist in Tokyo, Spain's Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (14.59) was visibly upset with her performance, unable to match LaFond's jump and finishing sixth.

World number one Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba came fifth with a jump of 14.62m. 

American Crouser wins shot put gold again

American Ryan Crouser became the first man to “three-peat” in the Olympic shot put on Saturday, adding another gold medal to his packed trophy cabinet with a mighty throw of 22.90m.

His compatriot Joe Kovacs won silver and Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell took bronze.

The world record holder battled with a nerve issue in his elbow this year but had no issues at the Stade de France as he produced his best throw of the season on his third attempt and clapped with satisfaction.

The win underlined the US' total dominance of the event as they have now won 20 men's Olympic shot put gold medals. The next closest country is Poland with three.

All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page.

All the Team SA results here.

READ MORE

Where’s St Lucia? Alfred puts country on the map with superb 100m win

All eyes were on Sha'Carri Richardson as she attempted to end a long American wait for Olympic women's 100m gold on Saturday — but it was Julien ...
Sport
4 hours ago

What else happening on day 9 of the Paris Games?

The curtain comes down on “Marchand mania” with the final swimming events at La Defense Arena on Sunday, just as the action at the Stade de France ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Olympics day 8 late wrap: Biles golden again in vault, Evenepoel gets cycling double

There was more drama and plenty more medals in the late action on Saturday's day 8 of the Paris Olympics.
Sport
7 hours ago

Algeria’s Khelif beats Hamori to ensure boxing medal amid gender row

Imane Khelif beat Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori by unanimous decision in a welterweight quarterfinal at the Paris Games on Saturday to ensure Algeria's ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Akani Simbine looks to slay Olympic demons

Sprinter leads a trio of SA runners into the three-heat round on Sunday, while Prudence Sekgodiso tries to book a spot in women’s 800m final.
Sport
16 hours ago

Determined Marioné Fourie keeps training despite wasp sting

Not even a wasp sting on the right ankle could stop Marioné Fourie from pressing through with her Olympic training at the national athletics team’s ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Brave Adriaan Wildschutt nails SA record; Prudence Sekgodiso advances

Adriaan Wildschutt ran a brave race as he stuck to the front of the men’s 10,000m at the Paris Olympics on Friday night, but when the kick came with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging

The 32-year-old carried an injury coming into the gala.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100m heats, SA's Simbine, Maswanganyi, ... Sport
  2. Brave Adriaan Wildschutt nails SA record; Prudence Sekgodiso advances Sport
  3. Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging Sport
  4. Pirates overcome SuperSport in extra time to proceed to the MTN8 semifinal at ... Soccer
  5. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 3 Sport

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...