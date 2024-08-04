Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5

04 August 2024 - 21:20 By David Isaacson in Paris
Wayde Van Niekerk, seen here in action at the world championships in Budapest last year, swings into action at the Paris Olympics in the 200m on Monday.
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

South Africans in action on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics:

Monday August 5

Men’s discus qualification

Francois Prinsloo (10.10am)

Victor Hogan (11.35am)

Men’s 400m repechage (from 11.20am)

Lythe Pillay

Zakithi Nene 

Women’s 400m heats (from 11.55am)

Miranda Coetzee — 400m heats 

Men’s 200m heats (from 7.55pm)

Wayde van Niekerk

Shaun Maswanganyi

Benjamin Richardson 

Women’s 800m final (9.47pm)

Prudence Sekgodiso 

Climbing

Men’s lead and boulder (10am)

Mel Janse van Rensburg — lead and boulder 

Women’s speed, seeding and elimination (1pm)

Aniya Holder — women’s speed qualifying 

