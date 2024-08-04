South Africans in action on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics:
Monday August 5
Men’s discus qualification
Francois Prinsloo (10.10am)
Victor Hogan (11.35am)
Men’s 400m repechage (from 11.20am)
Lythe Pillay
Zakithi Nene
Women’s 400m heats (from 11.55am)
Miranda Coetzee — 400m heats
Men’s 200m heats (from 7.55pm)
Wayde van Niekerk
Shaun Maswanganyi
Benjamin Richardson
Women’s 800m final (9.47pm)
Prudence Sekgodiso
Climbing
Men’s lead and boulder (10am)
Mel Janse van Rensburg — lead and boulder
Women’s speed, seeding and elimination (1pm)
Aniya Holder — women’s speed qualifying
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 5
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images
