Olympics day 8 late wrap: Biles golden again in vault, Evenepoel gets cycling double

Swimming: Simone Biles golden again after vault triumph

Simone Biles' appetite to collect gold medals showed no sign of waning as she soared above her rivals in the vault final on Saturday to scoop a third top prize at the Paris Olympics, while Ireland and the Philippines enjoyed a historic day in gymnastics.

Three years after it looked like Biles' gymnastics career was all but over after she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games to protect her mental health, she has now won all three women's titles that have been up for grabs in the City of Love.

After her success in the team and all around finals earlier on the week, the American was again the standout performer on the vault as she beat Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade with an average score of 15.300 points from her two vaults. Fellow American Jade Carey took bronze.

While Biles Olympic stockpile now features 10 medals, including seven golds, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines and Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan earned their countries their first ever gymnastics medals, with both men striking gold.

Yulo punched the air with both fists after he finished his virtuoso floor exercise routine to score 15.000 points, edging out Tokyo champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel by just 0.034 of a point. Britain's Jake Jarman claimed the bronze. McClenaghan closed his eyes tight and smiled after gliding through his challenging pommel horse routine to hold off a talented field that included silver medallist Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan and bronze finisher Stephen Nedoroscik of the US The Irishman was awarded 15.533.