Scottie Scheffler wins men’s golf gold for Team US

US world number one Scottie Scheffler won gold at the men's Olympic golf competition on Sunday after matching the course record in the final round to pip crowd favourite Tommy Fleetwood of Britain.

Scheffler shot a nine-under-par round of 62 to finish the tournament on 19 under par, one shot ahead of Fleetwood who took silver.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama claimed the bronze medal a further shot back, improving on his tied fourth place on home soil in Tokyo three years ago.

The Olympic title adds to a spectacular year for Scheffler, who bagged his second Masters title in April as part of six tour successes.