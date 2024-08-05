Sport

Djokovic hails Olympic gold as greatest sporting achievement

05 August 2024 - 13:51 By Martyn Herman
Gold medal winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses during the medal ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games men's singles tennis final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.
Image: EPA/Caroline Blumberg/BackpagePix

Novak Djokovic described beating Carlos Alcaraz to claim the Olympic singles gold medal at the fifth attempt as the biggest achievement of his career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Serb ended an eight-month trophy drought with a vintage display to win 7-6(3) 7-6(2) and complete his career Golden Slam in memorable fashion, not dropping a set in six matches at Roland Garros.

He is the oldest man to win the Olympic singles title since tennis returned to the Games in 1988 and remarkably he did it 21 days after being pummelled by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final and two months after undergoing knee surgery.

"I won the bronze in my first Olympic Games [2008] and ever since then failed to win the medal and played three out of four Olympic Games in semi-finals and couldn't overcome that obstacle," Djokovic, proudly wearing his medal, said.

"And then now at age 37, with a 21-year-old that is probably the best player in the world right now, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back and playing incredible tennis.

"When I take everything into consideration, this probably is the biggest sporting success I've ever had in my career."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion produced a level of tennis that has been missing this year to fight off Alcaraz.

After belting away a forehand winner to end a ferocious, near three-hour battle, the emotion poured out of Djokovic as he sobbed on court before climbing into the stands to embrace his family, including wife Jelena and son Stefan, and his team.

"Until today I thought that carrying the Serbian flag at the 2012 opening ceremony in London is the best feeling that an athlete could have," he said.

"This kind of supersedes everything that I imagined, that I hoped that I could experience and that I could feel."

