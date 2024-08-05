Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final

Sekgodiso has much to enthuse about, but equally she needs to make the step up sooner rather than later.
In the end inexperience cost Prudence Sekgodiso on the biggest stage of all as she finished eighth in the women’s 800m final at the Paris Olympics on Monday night.
She had been in the race until the final 100 metres, and when the leaders stepped on the gas she had nothing left in the engine to go with them.
Pre-race favourite Keely Hodgkinson won in 1min 56.72sec, ahead of Ethiopian Tsige Duguma in a 1:57.15 personal best with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third in 1:57.42.
Sekgodiso crossed the line eighth in 1:58.79.
The 1:57.26 personal best she clocked in Marrakech earlier this year would have taken bronze, but then again her effort at Stade de France was the seventh fastest time of her career.
“The first 400 was slow for me,” Sekgodiso said afterwards. “I feel like I wasted so much energy because I [was’] running lane two the whole time. And that’s my biggest mistake. I know my coach is going to fight with me about it.
“But yeah, it’s a lesson man. I learned and I’m going to, you know, take it and move on.”
In the build-up to the Olympics Sekgodiso had said the final 100 metres of her race was one of her weak points and she proved it again on Monday.
“I was [in the race for 700 metres]. That was the plan, just to stick with the girls. And yeah, you know, I’m not good in the final 100.
“But when I saw all the girls passing, I was like, ‘oh my word, what’s happening?’
“I’m just going to, you know, keep my head up and, you know, just finish the race. I’m so happy that I made it to the final as well.”
Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m final challenge wanes with last place in Paris
