How Lyles rode rollercoaster to 100m gold, so close yet so far for Thompson

A phone call with his therapist after a worrying semifinal helped propel Noah Lyles to the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday, after years of rebuilding his mental health to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

The American put on the performance of a lifetime to take the 100m gold by five-thousandths of a second in 9.79, in a blistering final where a 9.91 from Jamaican Oblique Seville was only good enough to finish last.

Seville had crossed the line ahead of Lyles in their semifinal, and the US sprinter said he needed to get into the right mindset for his medal race.

“I wouldn't say nervous — I'd say I was extremely curious as to what was going to happen. That's how me and my therapist phrase it. I’m curious as to what I’m going to do, how am I going to pull this off,” he told reporters.

“I came in third-fastest from the semis. I'm like 'This is going to be serious, this is not going to be easy'. And I had said OK, my therapist said 'You need to let go, you need to relax and you need to be yourself'.”