Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 6

05 August 2024 - 21:25 By David Isaacson in Paris
Marathon masters Andy Birkett, left, and Hamish Lovemore trained together on the Nahoon river to prepare for the Olympics.
Image: SUPPLIED

South Africans in action on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics:

Tuesday August 6

Athletics

Women’s 400m repechage (11.20)

Miranda Coetzee 

Men’s 400m semifinals (7.35pm)

Lythe Pillay

Zakithi Nene

Women’s 400m hurdles semifinals (8.07pm)

Zeney Geldenhuys

Rogail Joseph

Canoeing

Men’s K2 500m heats (11.30am)

Hamish Lovemore, Andy Birkett 

Women’s K2 500m (12.10pm)

Estie Olivier, Tiffany Koch

Climbing

Women’s boulder & lead

Lauren Mukheibir (10am) 

Men’s speed, seeding and elimination

Joshua Bruyns (1pm)

