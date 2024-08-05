Olympics day 9 late wrap: world records tumble as US rule Paris pool

The men's 100m final took centre stage on Sunday's day 9 of the Paris Olympics, but there was plenty of other late action, including the final night of swimming and many more medals in track and field:

Swimming: World records tumble as US rule Paris pool

Iron-man Bobby Finke and the US women's medley relay team shattered world records in golden performances as the Olympic swim meet ended in exhilarating fashion on Sunday with the Americans on top again.

Floridian Finke took down Sun Yang's 12-year 1,500m world record as he retained the gold medal in the lung-busting event before the American women smashed their previous world mark for gold in the medley relay.

The golds saw the Americans finish with eight at the top of the swimming medal table, one more than second-placed Australia whose ambitions of ruling the Olympic pool for the first time since Melbourne 1956 were quashed.

It was by no means an American shutout, though, with the US men's medley relay team suffering their first defeat ever at Olympics meets dating back to the 1960 Rome Games in a febrile atmosphere at La Defense Arena.

China, anchored by the human missile Pan Zhanle, took the gold ahead of the US team, whose talisman Caeleb Dressel took his first minor medal from a previously uniform set of nine golds.

“I feel like for a team USA, the expectation is gold,” said Dressel who swam the third butterfly leg of the relay. “That's traditionally what we strive for and I don't think that changes any Olympic cycle.