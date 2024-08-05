“Remember the income of boxers does not happen every month so we need a company that will cover them on an annual basis.”
Head injuries are the most common type of harm suffered by boxers. A boxer's main mission during a fight is to score a knockout or, in other words, to short-circuit his opponent's brain.
Mhlongo is being taken care of by his mother.
“Tears run down his face when he talks about how lonely he feels now that he can no longer fight and has no money,” said Mashego.
“It is an indictment on the sport of boxing that when a boxer hits an all-time low, no-one bothers to check on them,” said the BSA 2023 ring announcer of the year.
“When a boxer is top of their game, everybody loves them, but when things turn out for the worst, they are on their own.”
Resisting the temptation of naming and shaming individuals for what he termed unethical behaviour towards ex-fighters when they need assistance from their former trainers, managers and promoters, Mashego said: “They are nowhere near them because they can no longer use them. Looking at Nkululeko speak, you feel the pain of being forgotten. Something has to give. We can't continue like this.”
Calls for Boxing SA to secure medical aid, insurance to help injured fighters
Image: Supplied
Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo's health is associated with injuries that are part of boxing, but the fact that he does not have medical aid cover to seek better treatment is what traumatises Sipho Mashego.
The celebrated ring announcer and Boxing South Africa (BSA) Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole visited Mhlongo at home in Thokoza on the East Randon Sunday.
The former SA junior middleweight and middleweight champion has monocular vision, which means he is unable to see with one eye and is unable to walk properly.
Sowetan learnt about Mhlongo's medical challenges after a routine check on fighters. He said his body became numb from toes to head on the night he lost the middleweight belt to John Bopape in Bloemfontein on April 29 2023.
“My right side is numb from head to toe and I can't feel anything. I am unable to walk. My right eye is blind. It all began the night I lost the fight to John Bopape. I struggled to sleep and I was feeling very cold,” he said.
Mhlongo, 40, is a stylish crowd pleaser who thrilled fans during his prime, specially by hiding his right hand behind his back and fighting with only his left after establishing a points lead.
Hekkie Budler transitions from boxer to commentator and analyst
“Boxing is a brutal sport and it's a fact. It is vicious and anything can happen inside the ring, but sadly boxers don't have insurance or medical aid which should be a must considering the brutality of our sport,” said Mashego, who reiterated the call for boxing authorities to work at getting insurance and medical aid cover for boxers.
Though relatively few boxers suffer fatal injuries while in the ring, research revealed 60% to 90% of boxers who have had many fights suffer chronic brain damage.
Ramagole said he will file his report to the acting director of operations, Mncedisi Ngqumba.
There is no other sport in which chronic brain damage is so prevalent among its athletes, but boxing does not provide its athletes with health benefits or compensation for career-ending injuries.
BSA acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso told Sowetan in June: “There is no conclusive plan at the moment but we are engaging. For example, there were two companies that came to make presentations. What is needed is for us to push this but we need to have a serious engagement with stakeholders.
